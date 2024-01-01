55LV340C (ASIA)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WOL (Wake on LAN)<br>1

WOL (Wake on LAN)

WOL (Wake on LAN) helps you remotely turn on TVs over the internet. Connect TVs and a PC in the same network, and send Magic Packet program to the MAC addresses of registered TVs. Then, it will wake up the TVs via LAN port.
SNMP <br>1

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol)
ensures convenient network management for
SI and business managers.
USB Auto Playback+<br>1

USB Auto Playback+

Create and sequentially play playlists composed of informative media(video, music and image) you choose without PC and any installation.
Hotel Mode<br>1

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to volume setting, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset settings to default for any TV. You are in control of it all.
Lock Mode <br>1

Lock Mode

The Lock Mode blocks external input signalswith non-compliant content. A useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in various facilities or public spaces.
USB Cloning <br>1

USB Cloning

Clone all commercial TVs with astonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB memory device.
Self Diagnostics (USB)<br>1

Self Diagnostics (USB)

Enables service engineers to recognize technical issues in a TV quickly and easily through a USB. The TV stores any technical issues encountered and can output them to a USB device. Service engineers use this information to analyze technical issues without the actual TV.
Welcome Screen/Video<br>1

Welcome Screen/Video

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
Time Scheduler <br>1

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening/closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
IR OUT <br>1

IR OUT

Just connect your interactive set-top-box to LG Commercial TV. With a single remote control, the LG TVs in your hotel solution fall under your control.
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
    * India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

  • Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler

INTERFACE

  • Side

    Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

CABINET (UNIT : MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (With Stand)

    1,241 x 775 x 216 / 16.6kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,360 x 835 x 152 / 20.4kg

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

