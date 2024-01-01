We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Smart TV
PICTURE
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 mode
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/ Just Scan/ Original/ Full Wide/ 4:3/ 14:9/ Zoom/ Cinema Zoom 1
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Time Machine II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240v
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
884 x 550 x 193 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
8.6 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
884 x 521 x 54.5 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
8.3 kg
