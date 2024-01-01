We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SUPER UHD TV 49'' UH7700
All Spec
DISPLAY SCREEN
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
ISDB-T
VIDEO
-
HDR (New) - HDR 10
HDR Super
-
- Dolby
Yes
(MR)
-
Picture Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Plus
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
DTS M6
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Yes
(Harman kardon signiture 20W)
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
Hi-Fi Audio
-
TV Installation Type
Yes (replaced by Magic Sound tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
K2L
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth (Magic Remote)
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
(RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift
Yes (RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
1ea
English(Philippines)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
6G : 3
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
-
RF In
1
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
AV/Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1102 x 263 x 695 mm
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1102 x 53.8 x 640 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
15.4 kg
-
Weight w/o Stand
13.4 kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.