All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • webOS 22

    Yes

  • HGIG/ ALLM

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • 4K Upscaling

    Yes

  • AI Accoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Quick Setting

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Picture Option

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Aspect ratio

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Game Sound

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

  • Reduce Blue Light

    Yes

  • Wifi built-in

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HEVC 4K 60p codec

    Yes

  • LG App Store

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Wireless sound sync

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • HDMI Deep Color

    Yes

  • Digital TV -ISDBT

    Yes

  • Virtual Surround 5.1

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • HDMI 4K@60Hz

    Yes

  • eARC

    Yes

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen size

    55in

  • Resolution

    3840x2160p

  • RF antena

    Yes

  • Cable in

    Yes

  • LAN port

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    Yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

