Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

65UF670T

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    UHD TV

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    3840x2160p

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • ULTRA HD

    Ultra HD (8.3Million Pixels)

VIDEO

  • Tru 4K Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamin Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • Ultra Slim

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Headphone

    Yes

  • RF Antena

    PAL System

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Component in

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes (2.0)

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    1348 x 841 x 338 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    25.9 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    1348 x 782 x 58.5 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    23.3 kg

Our picks for you