65UV340C (ASIA)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

65UV340C (ASIA)

65UV340C

65UV340C (ASIA)

(0)
4K Upscaler <br>1
ULTRA HD TV

4K Upscaler

Enjoy Full HD content in Ultra HD quality. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to Ultra HD through the six steps of the upscaling processes.
4K IPS Wide Viewing Angle<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

4K IPS Wide Viewing Angle

One of the secret behind LG TVs outstanding viewing experience is the specially designed TV panel. 4K IPS delivers true colour from any angle with 4 times the resolution of Full HD. With 4K IPS, every seat is the best for watching
content in your space.
Compatibility with AV Control system*<br>1
Signage Dedicated Features

Compatibility with AV Control system*

The LG UV340C series is compatible with AV control system, with which users can easily manage, monitor and control LG commercial displays from one location.
* Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
WOL (Wake on LAN)<br>1

WOL (Wake on LAN)

WOL (Wake on LAN) helps you remotely turn on TVs over the internet. Connect TVs and a PC in the same network, and send Magic Packet program to the MAC addresses of registered TVs. Then, it will wake up the TVs via LAN port.
SNMP <br>1

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol)
ensures convenient network management for
SI and business managers.
RS-232C Control<br>1

RS-232C Control

Via the TV's RS-232C port, you can remotely control power and volume settings simultaneously.
SmartShare & ScreenShare<br>1

SmartShare & ScreenShare

Guests may use LG SmartShare features, such as Wi-Fi Direct®, as well as ScreenShare features, including Miracast®, WiDi, and DIAL to view content from their mobile devices on the large HD screen.

Bluetooth Sound Sync<br>1

Bluetooth Sound Sync

This feature allows guests to listen to audio from a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device through the TV's speakers.
Hotel Mode<br>1

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to volume setting, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset settings to default for any TV. You are in control of it all.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
    *India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

  • Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    WOL, SNMP, Self Diagnostics, TVLink Tuner, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, External Speaker Out, Crestron Connected® Certified

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • WxHxD / weight (with stand)

    1,456 x 909 x 271.8 / 26.4kg

  • WxHxD / weight (Packing)

    1,600 x 970 x 175 / 32.8kg

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

