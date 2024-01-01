We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75UV340C (ASIA)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
*India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
FEATURES
-
Installation
USB Cloning
-
Management
WOL, SNMP, Self Diagnostics, TVLink Tuner, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, External Speaker Out, Crestron Connected® Certified
INTERFACE
-
Side
HDMI In (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
RF, AV In (Sharing with Component In), Component In, Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
600 x 400
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
1.697 x 1.052 x 297 / 42.0kg
-
WxHxD / weight (Packing)
1,839 x 1,166 x 231 / 53.0kg
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
