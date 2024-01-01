Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DISPLAY SCREEN

  • Display Device

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Edge

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    ISDB-T

VIDEO

  • HDR (New) - HDR 10

    HDR Super

  • - Dolby

    Yes

  • Picture Engine

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • ColorPrime

    ColorPrime Pro

  • 3D Color Mapping

    Yes

  • Illuminace sensor

    White Sensor

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • Smart Content Optimizer

    Yes

  • Contrast Maximizer

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    60W/4.2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes
    DTS M6

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes
    Hi-Fi Audio

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes (replaced by Magic Sound tuning)

  • Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X

HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M16+F16

  • CPU

    Quad

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60fps, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60fps,8bit

  • Wifi

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth (Magic Remote)

    Yes

MAIN FEATURE

  • Magic Zoom

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • STB Control

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes
    (RF Only)

  • My Starter

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording

    Yes (RF/Composite)

  • Time Shift

    Yes (RF/Composite)

SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Network File Broswer

    Yes

VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Speech To Text

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • External Device App Download for USB

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    1ea
    English(Philippines)

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420

    6G : 3

  • USB

    3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)

  • RF In

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    1 (Gender)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out / Line out

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15R

  • AV/Component Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    1680.6 x 341 x 1020.3 mm

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    1680.6 x 56 x 959 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    50.3 kg

  • Weight w/o Stand

    46.8 kg

