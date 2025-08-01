We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Only on LG True Wireless TV —Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance
*True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.
World's first True Wireless TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer
Our Zero Connect Box broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency. Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy various content without the inconvenience of complicated wired setups.
*World's first based on traditional TVs with a tuner for broadcasting.
*4K 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches and QNED9M. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
*Wireless OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.
*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
Enjoy visually lossless detail and picture quality like wired TV
Watch content without quality degradation or delays. State-of-the-art wireless video and audio transfer delivers the same breathtaking visuals and rich soundscapes as wired TV.
*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.
Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming
Our delay-free transmission is Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync certified, ensuring immersive gaming even through wireless transfer. Play uninterrupted at up to 144Hz in 4K.
*OLED M5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.
*QNED9M has AMD FreeSync Premium certification.
*144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch and QNED9M.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Break free from the limits of wired TV
Simplify flush-fit
wall installation with Zero Connect Box
Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.
Discover the simplicity and convenience of True Wireless freedom
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
Explore LG True Wireless TVs
LG OLED evo AI M4
Our first-ever 4k 144Hz True Wireless TV
World's first True Wireless OLED TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer.
*All images above are simulated.
*M4: World's first 144Hz Wireless TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.