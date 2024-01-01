We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD 1080p24p, HDMI 1.3 Deep Color, External HDD Playback, BD Live & Bonus View, & USB Direct Recording
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
full HD Up-scaling
Yes
-
BD Live & Bunos View
Yes
-
Full HD 1080p24p
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB 2.O/ External HDD playback
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Coaxial Output
.5V,75oms , RCA x 1
-
LAN cable Input
5/cat5 or RJ45 connector
-
Audio output
2.0Vrms 2 RCA
-
Power Consumption
14W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x45x200mm
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
ACD
Yes
-
DVD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
