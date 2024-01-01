Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Full HD 1080p24p, HDMI 1.3 Deep Color, External HDD Playback, BD Live & Bonus View, & USB Direct Recording

BD550

(0)
COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

  • BD Live & Bunos View

    Yes

  • Full HD 1080p24p

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB 2.O/ External HDD playback

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • Digital Coaxial Output

    .5V,75oms , RCA x 1

  • LAN cable Input

    5/cat5 or RJ45 connector

  • Audio output

    2.0Vrms 2 RCA

  • Power Consumption

    14W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x45x200mm

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • ACD

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

