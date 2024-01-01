We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BP325
STOCK LIST
No Result
BD Live
Full HD 1080P
External HDD Playback
USB 2.0
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
BD Live & Bunos View
Yes
-
Full HD 1080p24p
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
ACD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD+R(Double)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.