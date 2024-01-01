Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
BP325

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

BP325

BP325

BP325

(0)

STOCK LIST

No Result

3D

3D

3d-bluray-player

3D Bluray Player

fullhd-1080p

FullHD 1080p

external-hard-disk-playback

External Hard Disk Playback

hdmi

HDMI

usb-20

USB 2.0

BD Live

Full HD 1080P alt

LG's Triple XD Engine brings you magnificent picture quality through outstanding color accuracy, visual contrast, visibility in dark areas, and sharpness.

External HDD Playback alt

Giving you one-touch access to your images, music and videos stored on external hard drives, External HDD Playback gives you an easy way to get your content onto your LG device with the minimum of fuss.

USB 2.0 alt

You can play saved images and videos from external storage devices and record TV programs to external storage devices. Immediate recording and reserved recording options are also possible.
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • BD Live & Bunos View

    Yes

  • Full HD 1080p24p

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • ACD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R(Double)

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you