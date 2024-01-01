We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BP450
3D Blu-ray™ Disc Playback
Perfected by advanced 3D technology, LG 3D Blu-ray Disc™ playback provides an immersive 3D viewing experience giving you a brighter, clearer picture.
*Compatible with 3D TV only
LG Smart
Access a growing world of entertainment bringing together some of the best catch-up TV, Movies, Sport and Music services from LG Smart TV on your LG home cinema system.
*Services are subject to availability and may vary across products and platforms. Due to platform upgrades some services require modification before launching on 2015 devices.
Multi-room Connectivity
Connect to your multi-room speakers and transmit audio from your CD or USB all over the house. So whether you are playing your favorite tune in every room or streaming different sounds all around, you can do it easily, effortlessly and wirelessly.
SmartShare™
External HDD Playback
Simply connect an external storage device to play your favorite photos, movies, music and more on a bigger screen.
All Spec
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI out
19 pin standard, Type A
-
Digital Coaxial Output
0.5V, 75oms , RCA x 1
-
LAN
5/cat5 or RJ45 connector
-
Signal Sytem
PAL/NTSC
-
Bus Power supply (USB)
DC 5V = 200mA
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Consumption
12V
DIMENSION
-
Size (WxHxD)mm
270 x 43 x 195
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.085 kg
