3D Blu-rayDisc Playback

Bring the movies home

Perfected by advanced 3D technology, LG 3D Blu-ray Disc™ playback provides an immersive 3D viewing experience giving you a brighter, clearer picture.

*Compatible with 3D TV only

LG Smart

Smart entertainment

Access a growing world of entertainment bringing together some of the best catch-up TV, Movies, Sport and Music services from LG Smart TV on your LG home cinema system.

*Services are subject to availability and may vary across products and platforms. Due to platform upgrades some services require modification before launching on 2015 devices.

Multi-room Connectivity

Music that flows. All over your home

Connect to your multi-room speakers and transmit audio from your CD or USB all over the house. So whether you are playing your favorite tune in every room or streaming different sounds all around, you can do it easily, effortlessly and wirelessly.

Multi-room Connectivity

SmartShare

Browse, share and view files from your smartphone, tablet or PC wirelessly via your Blu-ray Disc™ Player and watch them on your TV with LG's SmartShare™.

External HDD Playback

Plug and play

Simply connect an external storage device to play your favorite photos, movies, music and more on a bigger screen.
All Spec

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI out

    19 pin standard, Type A

  • Digital Coaxial Output

    0.5V, 75oms , RCA x 1

  • LAN

    5/cat5 or RJ45 connector

  • Signal Sytem

    PAL/NTSC

  • Bus Power supply (USB)

    DC 5V = 200mA

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power Consumption

    12V

DIMENSION

  • Size (WxHxD)mm

    270 x 43 x 195

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.085 kg

