About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

8KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Allergy Care

8KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Allergy Care

RV08VHP2M
Front view of 8KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Allergy Care, RV08VHP2M
front door open to left side
panel view
drum view
drum view with filter
detergent port
Front section view
left view
left side door open view
right side
bottom perspective view
Side view
back view
Front view of 8KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Allergy Care, RV08VHP2M
front door open to left side
panel view
drum view
drum view with filter
detergent port
Front section view
left view
left side door open view
right side
bottom perspective view
Side view
back view

Key Features

  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Eco Hybrid™
  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Allergy Care
  • Dual Filter
  • ThinQ™
More
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

Energy Saving & Durability

  • The LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer uses two cylinders while other heat pump dryers use one cylinder.

A Dry that Gives You Total Confidence

Save with the A+++ energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer, backed by a 10-year warranty.

*At a range of energy efficiency classes from A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer

Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites that can cause allergies.

 

*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Filter means Twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Quick Dry when You are Busy

Have the option of saving time with a faster dry or saving energy with Eco Hybrid™ technology.

  1. Energy Mode : Up to 15% Energy Saving

  2. Time Mode : Up to 18% Time Saving

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.

 

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ™

 

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ™app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ™, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

 

Control from Anywhere

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Be Sleek, Easy and Customizable to Fit Your Needs

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Tempered Glass
  • Reversible Door - swing right or left
    Reversible Door
  • place washer and dryer side by side
    Washer and Dryer
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
    Stainless Steel Drum
  • a drawer for water on top of the product
    With TWINWash mini
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Print

Key Specs

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    Middle Black

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Weight (kg)

    56.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084747525

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you