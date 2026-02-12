We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
*1 year warranty on parts and services.
*10 years warranty on motor.
Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria
*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care Cycle.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
Platinum Silver
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
FEATURES - Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Silver
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Cotton
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Rack Dry
Yes
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
AI Dry
No
Bulky Item
No
Cool Air
No
Cotton +
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Quick Dry
No
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
No
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Auto Restart
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
LoadSense
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Inverter Motor
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
TrueSteam
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Weight (kg)
56.0
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Drum Care
Yes
Dry Level
3 Levels
Favourite
No
Less Time
Yes
More Time
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Time Dry
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Steam
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806084785466
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
FAQ
Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?
LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.
Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?
Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?
If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.
How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?
We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.
Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?
Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?
LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.
How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?
LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.