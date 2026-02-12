About Cookies on This Site

10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser

10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser

RV10VHP2B
Front view of 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser, RV10VHP2B
Front view of 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser, RV10VHP2B
Key Features

  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Allergy Care
  • Drum Care
  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Dual Lint Filter
  • ThinQ®
More
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

A Dry that Gives You Total Confidence

Awarded the ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient Mark in 2021. Up to 65% energy saving with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer.

*Tested by Intertek, Normal cycle with Normal Dry Mode compared to conventional Normal cycle with default option (DLHC1455W vs. DLEC888W), 8.45 lb. of 57.5% initial moisture content DOE load (January 2021).

Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria

Antibacterial cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria on clothes with high temperature drying.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Antibacterial cycle.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Filter means Twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.

  • Conventional Heater/Gas Dryer
  • LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ® app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ®, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere

It doesn’t require the venting outlets and gives an even more durable and elegant look.

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Tempered Glass
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
                  Install
  • place washer and dryer side by side
    Washer and Dryer
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
    Stainless Steel Drum
  • a drawer for water on top of the product
    Water Drawer
Print

Key Specs

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Weight (kg)

    56

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

