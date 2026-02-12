About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

7KG Front Load Washing Machine with Allergy Care

7KG Front Load Washing Machine with Allergy Care

FB1207S6W
Front view of 7KG Front Load Washing Machine with Allergy Care, FB1207S6W
Front open
Detail view
Drum detail
detail view
Side Drawer Open
Drawer Open
Right View
left door open
left perspective
Left Side
Side
back view
Front view of 7KG Front Load Washing Machine with Allergy Care, FB1207S6W
Front open
Detail view
Drum detail
detail view
Side Drawer Open
Drawer Open
Right View
left door open
left perspective
Left Side
Side
back view

Key Features

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Designed to fit harmoniously
  • Allergy Care
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
More
Designed to fit harmoniously

Designed to fit harmoniously

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

Removable top cover

Removable top cover

Styled for limited spaces

6 Motion DD

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

10-year warranty

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

Allergy Care

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry.

Clean from the inside

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Stay calm and easily identify errors

Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.

Stay calm and easily identify errors

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

A decade of peace of mind

A decade of peace of mind

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x440

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x440

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    500

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    980

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084819543

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

What people are saying

Our picks for you