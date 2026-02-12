About Cookies on This Site

8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

FV1208D4W
LG 8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD, FV1208D4W
LG 8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD, FV1208D4W
Key Features

  • AI DD
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam
  • ThinQ
  • Less Vibration, Less Noise
  • Durability & Design
More
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

TurboWash™

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!
More Hygienic

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Steam-Plu

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
More Durable and Hygienic

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Smart Appliance

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

 

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
8kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 850 x 475 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AiDD
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    5

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Combo

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    63

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    400, 800, 1000, 1200, No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

