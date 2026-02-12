We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
Cotton
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
TurboWash 59
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Wash+Dry
Yes
Speed 14
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
Delicates
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
319 hours
Display Type
Touch LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Combo
AI DD
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Weight (kg)
63
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
Yes
Spin
400, 800, 1000, 1200, No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
