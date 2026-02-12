About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

14/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

14/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

FV1414H2BA
Front view of 14/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD, FV1414H2BA
Front_Open
Top_Left_Panel_Detail
DrumDetail
Front_Panel_Detail
Top_Right_Drawer_Open_Detail
Top_Drawer_Open_Detail
Top_Left_Perspective
Top_Left_Perspective_Drawer_Open
Left
Right_Open
Right
Left_Low_Perspective
Side View
Back Side
Front view of 14/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD, FV1414H2BA
Front_Open
Top_Left_Panel_Detail
DrumDetail
Front_Panel_Detail
Top_Right_Drawer_Open_Detail
Top_Drawer_Open_Detail
Top_Left_Perspective
Top_Left_Perspective_Drawer_Open
Left
Right_Open
Right
Left_Low_Perspective
Side View
Back Side

Key Features

  • Direct Drive™ Motor - 10 years Guaranteed
  • TurboWash™360˚ - Time Saving
  • Steam+™ - Less Wrinkles and More Hygienic
  • AIDD™ - Fabric Protection
  • ezDispense™ - Auto Detergent Dispense
  • Silence - Energy Efficiency with Class Triple A
More
The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

White cloth is being washed in the washing machine.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

ezDispense™ automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent and its softner compartment can be used for up to 35 loads of extra detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There are 3 A's on the stage in front of the world map background.

Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency
A Grade
Spin Performance
A Grade
Noise
A Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

※ Do not enter alt tag. (White background image)

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

※ Do not enter alt tag. (White background image)

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

 

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x615

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x615

  • Weight (kg)

    78.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091954565

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

What people are saying

Our picks for you