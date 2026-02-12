LG Styler in Mirror Black with TrueSteam™ Technology

* Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to live house dust mite, bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus),
and viruses (Influenza A [Human H3N2], Influenza A [Pandemic H1N1], PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, MHV, and hCoV-229E).
* Certified by VDE, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus) with Sanitary - Normal program.
* Kills 99.99% of viruses (Influenza A, H3N2 / Influenza A, H1N1 / PEV / PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program,
tested by Chonnam National University.
Kills 99.99% Mouse Hepatitis virus (MHV) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program Tested by Chungnam National University.
Kills 99.9% Human Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program Tested by Jeonbuk National University.
Kills 99.99% of viruses (Influenza A, H3N2 / Influenza A, H1N1 / PEV / PEDV / ICHV / IBRV), Sanitary - Heavy Duty program with cotton / dental masks,
tested by Chonnam National University.
PEDV / MHV / hCoV-229E virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result for new coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).
* Tested by Intertek, reduces 99% fine dust floating inside of LG Styler with Sanitary - Fine Dust program.
Tested by Intertek, removes 92% of hazardous substances (Perchloroethylene) generated during dry cleaning with Sanitary - Normal program.
* Tested by Taesung Environmental Research Institute, removes 99% Pyridine (tobacco odor), 100% Isovaleric acid (sweat odor), 98% Valeraldehyde (fried meat odor),
and 100% Trimethylamine (mackerel odor) with Refresh - Normal program.