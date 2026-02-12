About Cookies on This Site

11 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter

11 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter

T2311VSAB
11 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter
T2311VSAB
Front view of 11 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter, T2311VSAB
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Motor
  • Smart Motion
  • Turbo Drum
  • Punch +3 Mini Pulsator
  • Smart Diagnosis
More

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.
What is Inverter?
Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.
Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.
Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special BMC* molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
**BMC : Bulk Molding Compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector.
***One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
****Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.
Safe

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.

Table Caption
FeaturesTH2722DSAKTH2519DSAKTH2517DSAVTH2113DSAK
TH2722DSAK
22Kg TurboWash 3D Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Wi-Fi
TH2519DSAK
19Kg TurboWash 3D Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Wi-Fi
TH2517DSAV
17Kg TurboWash 3D Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Wi-Fi
TH2113DSAK
13kg TurboWash 3D Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Wi-Fi
CAPACITY22kg19kg17kg13kg
DIMENSION690 x 730 x 1023632 x 670 x 1020632 x 670 x 1020 540 x 540 x 945
ThinQ™YesYesYesYes
Inverter Direct Drive™YesYesYesYes
TurboWash 3D™YesYesNoNo

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
11kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
590 x 625 x 960 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Punch +3 Mini Pulsator

All Spec

What people are saying

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

