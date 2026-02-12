About Cookies on This Site

15KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

15KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P1500RTW
Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator
  • 3 Wash Program
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Rat Away
More
Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.
3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.
Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.
Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with Rat Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and performance.
Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880x1025x530

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    No

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    No

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    No

  • Wash Window

    No

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880x1025x530

  • Weight (kg)

    32.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    20

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

What people are saying

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

