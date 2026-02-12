We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7 kg Twin Tub Washing Machine, Semi Automatic with Soak Function
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
761 x 448 x 895
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Main Color
White
CAPACITY
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
4.6
Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
PROGRAMS
Gentle
Yes
Normal
Yes
Soak
No
Strong
Yes
FEATURES
360˚ Wheel
No
Anti Vibration Rubber
No
Buzzer
No
Collar Scrubber
No
Rat Away feature
No
Roller Jet Pulsator
No
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
Spin Window
No
Unidirectional Wheel
No
Wash Window
No
Wind Jet Dry
No
Auto Restart
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Lint Filter
Yes
Punch + 3
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
761 x 448 x 895
Weight (kg)
19.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Drain Selector
Yes
Soak Timer (min)
N/A
Spin Timer (min)
5
Wash Timer (min)
15
What people are saying
FAQ
Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?
LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.
Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?
Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?
If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.
How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?
We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.
Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?
Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?
LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.
How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?
LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.
