10KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Punch+ 3 Water Selector

PT1000R
Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator
  • 3 Wash Program
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Rat Away
Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.
3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.
Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.
Rat Away Technology

LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with Rat Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and performance.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880 x 1025 x 530

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Twotone color

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Drain + Spin

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Twin Tub

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880 x 1025 x 530

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

What people are saying

