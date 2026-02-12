We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21/17KG WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
More Space to Inspire Your Space
*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
Take Control with Center Control
Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer
LG WashTower™ with Center Control
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
- ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
- LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
17
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
Body Color (Dryer)
Steel Black
Body Color (Washer)
Steel Black
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
17
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
FEATURES (WASHER)
Type
FrontLoad
AI DD
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER)
Type
Heat Pump Dryer
AI DD
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
TrueSteam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
Weight (kg)
154
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
[WT_WM]Cotton
Yes
[WT_WM]Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
[WT_WM]Quick Wash
Yes
[WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
[WT_WM]Duvet
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
[WT_DR]Cotton
Yes
[WT_DR]Bedding Refresh
Yes
[WT_DR]Duvet
Yes
[WT_DR]Quick Dry
Yes
[WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
[WT_DR]Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
[WashTower] Smart Pairing
Yes
