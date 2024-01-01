We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.0 Kg Condensing Dryer
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Type
Dryer
-
Capacity
Dry 9KG
-
Dimension
600 x 640 x 850 mm
-
Color
Stone Silver
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity
9 kg
-
Wash Program
7
-
Rated Input
2600 Watts
-
Color
Stone Silver
-
Weight
45 kg
-
Dimension
600 x 640 x 850
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.