Twin Washer

F2721STWV

Twin Washer

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    21kg

  • RPM

    1000

  • Noise (dB)

    Spin 48dB~51dB

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver (VCM)

  • Display

    Dial & button

  • Control

    Full Touch

  • Pot Hole (mm)

    430

  • 6-Motion

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    3.0

  • Embossing Tub

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Main Program

    Cotton, Heavy Duty, Baby Care, Hot Wash, Sports Wear, Allergy Care, Refresh, Speed Wash, Silent, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloadable Additional Program

  • Rinse Option

    Additional Rinse (Max 5 times)

  • Spin Option

    Extra High, High, Medium, Low, Extra Low

  • Temp (℃)

    95℃, 60℃,40℃,30℃, Cold

  • Additional Program

    Steam, Delay Wash, Add Load, Tub Clean, Turbo Wash, Favorite, Crease Care, Beep On/Off

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Depth (mm)

    835

  • Height (mm)

    990

