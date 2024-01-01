We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Twin Washer
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
21kg
-
RPM
1000
-
Noise (dB)
Spin 48dB~51dB
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver (VCM)
-
Display
Dial & button
-
Control
Full Touch
-
Pot Hole (mm)
430
-
6-Motion
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
3.0
-
Embossing Tub
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Main Program
Cotton, Heavy Duty, Baby Care, Hot Wash, Sports Wear, Allergy Care, Refresh, Speed Wash, Silent, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloadable Additional Program
-
Rinse Option
Additional Rinse (Max 5 times)
-
Spin Option
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, Extra Low
-
Temp (℃)
95℃, 60℃,40℃,30℃, Cold
-
Additional Program
Steam, Delay Wash, Add Load, Tub Clean, Turbo Wash, Favorite, Crease Care, Beep On/Off
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Depth (mm)
835
-
Height (mm)
990
