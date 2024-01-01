We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG Front Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive Motor
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Blue White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Weight (kg)
60
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Spin
400, 800, 1000, No Spin
-
Temp.
60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
