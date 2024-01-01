Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8KG Front Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Global_Prime_Plus_2016_Feature_05_6Motion_Movie_D

LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE1

LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

INNOVATION LEADSHIP1

INNOVATION LEADSHIP

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Weight (kg)

    60

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Spin

    400, 800, 1000, No Spin

  • Temp.

    60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

