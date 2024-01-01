We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg, Auto Load Detection, Baby Care Program, Big LED Display, Embossing Drum, Water Circulation
All Spec
COMMON SPECS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
8.0 Kg Washer / 4.0 Kg Dryer
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
White
-
Wash Program
13
-
Rated Input
2100w
-
Dimension
600 x 550 x 850 mm
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Combo Washing Machine
Yes
-
Big-LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Load Detection
Yes
-
Water Circulation
Yes
-
Waived Lifter
Yes
-
10-Year Motor Warranty
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Net
600 x 550 x 850 mm
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.