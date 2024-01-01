About Cookies on This Site

8KG Top Load Washing Machine in Black Color TurboDrum™

8KG Top Load Washing Machine in Black Color TurboDrum™

T2108VBTB
Front view
Front view with door open
Front perspective
Left side perspective
Top
Top view with door open
Front with top door open
Detergent port
Filter
left view with door open
Left perspective view
Right view
Right view with door open
Right perspective view
Door
Key Features

  • Simple and Easy to use Control Panel
  • Smart Inverter
  • Smart Motion
  • Turbo Drum
  • Punch+3 Mini Pulsator
  • Soft Closing Door
More
It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Efficiency in every wash, quiet operation in every spin

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ ensures quiet and powerful washing.

Designed for a better laundry experience

A little girl is lying in bed with a doll in her arms

Quiet as a whisper

Office level quiteness

The drum inside the washing machine is showing how it is running

TurboDrum™

Powerful yet gentle

In the background, there is a washing machine, and in front, there is a clean laundry and a washing machine motion icon on it

Smart motion

Triple-motion wash

The washing machine cover is showing open

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

A little girl is lying in bed with a doll in her arms

Smart Inverter

Quiet as a whisper

The LG Smart Inverter Motor™ runs smoothly and quietly.

*Tested by LG internal lab. on September 2023, Spin noise in Normal cycle with 8.8kg of load was 51dB (Sound Pressure Level). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

'The drum in the washing machine is showing how it is running

TurboDrum™

Powerful wash, gentle touch

TurboDrum™ delivers a powerful wash, removing tough dirt with a strong water stream.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

'In the background, there is a washing machine, and in front, there is a clean laundry and a washing machine motion icon on it

Smart Motion

Advanced triple stream wash

Features three motions tailored for each fabric type: Agitating, Rotating, and Swing

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Scratch-resistant, soft closing door

Slim, durable design offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and innovation.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Magic Filter for clean clothes

The filter captures dust and lint, ensuring your clothes

And drum stay clean

It is showing the inside the washing machine

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Quietly powerful, beautifully designed, built to last

FAQ

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint? 

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.

2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected

3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent

4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[De] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1210

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

  • Weight (kg)

    31.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

