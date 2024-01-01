We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Top Load Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse
3 Times
-
Spin
3 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
6 Levels
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-18 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 965 x 625
-
Weight (kg)
39
FEATURES
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Type
Top Load
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
6 Levels
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
