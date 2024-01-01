Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Top Load Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

Top Load Washing Machine

T2310VSAM

Top Load Washing Machine

(0)
Front

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
10kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
590 x 960 x 625 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Punch +3 Mini Pulsator

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-18 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590 x 965 x 625

  • Weight (kg)

    39

FEATURES

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Our picks for you