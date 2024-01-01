Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13KG Top Load Washing Machine Turbo Wash

TH2113DSAK

13KG Top Load Washing Machine Turbo Wash

TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise.

Alt text

Auto Tub Clean
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash1
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest option for removing stains. Just one touch, and tough stains are ready to be eliminated without hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.¹

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

SmartThinQ™

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

Alt text

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray1
WaveForce™ + JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.
Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin1
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.

Save Energy and Water1

TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

Premium Black Finish1

Black Steel Color

Premium Black Finish

Sophisticated elegance that matches the color and style of any laundry room. The sleek and stylish black steel never fails to add refinement.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Wash 13KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
540 x 540 x 945 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Turbo Wash 3D

Key Specs

  Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

  Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

  ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  Body Color

    VCM

  Door Type

    Soft Closing Door

CAPACITY

  Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

PROGRAMS

  Duvet

    Yes

  Quick Wash

    Yes

  Tub Clean

    Yes

  Download Cycle

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  Display Type

    Touch LED

  Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  6 Motion DD

    Yes

  Type

    Top Load

  End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  Auto Restart

    Yes

  Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  LoadSense

    Yes

  Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  Water Level

    1 10

  TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  Wi-Fi

    Yes

  Add Item

    Yes

  Beep On/Off

    Yes

  Child Lock

    Yes

  Detergent Level

    Yes

  Remote Start

    Yes

  Rinse

    4 Times

  Softener Level

    Yes

  Spin

    Low / Medium / High / Ext High

  Tub Clean

    Yes

  TurboWash

    Yes

  Wash

    3 /6 /10 /15 /18 /25/30 /35 mins

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  Download Cycle

    Yes

  Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

