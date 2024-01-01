We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-T1210RTG
12kg, Smart Cleaning, Health+ Filter, Turbo Drum, Punch+3 mini pulsator, Express Wash 19 minutes
(0)
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing Machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Top Loader
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
12kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
Red
PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER
-
Smart Cleaning
Yes
DIMENSION(WXDXH)
-
Dimension
611x640x998mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
44kg
-
