7kg, Turbo Drum, Punch+ 3 mini pulsator

7kg, Turbo Drum, Punch+ 3 mini pulsator

WF-T7070CT

7kg, Turbo Drum, Punch+ 3 mini pulsator

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Washing Machine

  • Detail W/M Type

    Top Loader

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    7kg

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Voltage[V]

    220

  • Frequency(Hz)

    60

  • Tub material

    Stainless

  • Pulsator

    Pulsator ( w/Punch + 3 )

  • Lint filter

    Yes

  • Drain hose cap

    Inlet Hose (1 pc.)

DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Door Inter Lock (Magnetic Sensor)

PROGRAMS

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Time delay

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER

  • Fuzzy

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

DIMENSION(WXDXH)

  • Dimension

    540x910x540mm

  • Adjustable Leg

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    31kg

