9kg, Health+ Filter, Tub Clean, Express Wash, Turbo Drum, Diamond Glass, Embossing Drum
All Spec
COMMON SPECS
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load Washing Machine
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
20kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
White
-
Health+
Health+ Filter
-
Diamond Glass Door
Yes
-
Pulsator
Punch + 3
-
Body material
Stainless
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Express Wash 19 min.
Yes
-
Turbo Drum
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Door Lock Indication
Door Inter Lock (Magnetic Sensor)
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Net
590 x 960 x 606 mm
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
