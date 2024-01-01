Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6 Kg Twin Tub Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Lint Filter

Specs

Reviews

Support

6 Kg Twin Tub Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Lint Filter

P600R

6 Kg Twin Tub Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Lint Filter

(0)
P600R - front

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
Wash 6KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 665 x 1690 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Conventional Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Rollet Jet & Punch+3

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Type

    Twin Tub

  • Capacity

    Wash 6KG

  • Dimension

    600 x 665 x 1690 mm

  • Color

    Light Gray

COMMON SPECS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Detail W/M Type

    Twin Tub

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    15kg

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Color

    White

  • Pulsator

    Punch Pulsator

  • Rat proof

    Yes

  • Water selector

    Yes

  • Lint filter

    Yes

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Net

    600 x 665 x 1690 mm

DIMENSION(WXDXH)

  • Net

    600 x 665 x 1690 mm

Our picks for you