7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P7000R

7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P7000R
Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator
  • 3 Wash Program
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Rat Away
Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with Rat Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and performance.

