7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator
Clean Lint filter
Removes residues and cleans clothes better.
Water Selector
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
795 x 975 x 470
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Light Gray
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
6.2
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
7
FEATURES
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
795 x 975 x 470
795 x 975 x 470
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
