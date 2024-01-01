Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P700R

7KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P700R - Front

Clean Lint filter

Removes residues and cleans clothes better.

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.

Water Selector

Switch to let water flow into either the washing tub or the spinning tub easily by using the handy Water Selector.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Wash 7KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
795 x 975 x 470 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Conventional Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Rollet Jet & Punch+3

  Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    795 x 975 x 470

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Light Gray

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    6.2

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    7

FEATURES

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    795 x 975 x 470

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

