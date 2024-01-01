Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Global_Steam_2018_01_Intro_D_v1

Take Care of Your Family’s Clothes with LG Steam™ Washing Machine

Global_Steam_2018_02_AllergyCare_D

99.9% ALLERGY CARE

Defeat Invisible Allergens

LG steam™ washing machine eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

Global_Steam_2018_01_Intro_D_v1

Global_Steam_2018_04_BabySteamCare_D

BABY STEAM CARE

Deep Clean for Baby Clothes

After washing your baby's clothes, you don't want any stains to remain. Applying the intense heat of steam will effectively pre-treat any stains or dirt before washing.

alt="Global_Steam_2018_05_SteamRefresh_D"

STEAM REFRESH™

Reduce Wrinkles and Odors in 20 minutes

TrueSteam™ Refresh employs the power of steam for deeper cleaning, removing winkles and odors from dedicate clothes in just 20 minutes.

Global_Steam_2018_06_SteamSoftener_D

STEAM SOFTENER™

Soften Your Clothes with Pure Water

TrueSteam™ is skin-friendly, using pure and natural steam instead of chemical fabric softeners to soften clothes. You can even see the difference in the fabric texture after softening with steam.

*These images highlight the product's benefits for easier understanding. Therefore, they may differ from the actual product.
*Steam functions may vary by models. Please see model details before purchase.