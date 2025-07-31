Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Zmywarka do zabudowy I 60 cm I True Steam I LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher I EasyRack™ I Inverter Direct Drive I ThinQ
EU_DB476TXS_MEZ00721704.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

Zmywarka do zabudowy I 60 cm I True Steam I LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher I EasyRack™ I Inverter Direct Drive I ThinQ

EU_DB476TXS_MEZ00721704.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Zmywarka do zabudowy I 60 cm I True Steam I LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher I EasyRack™ I Inverter Direct Drive I ThinQ

DB476TXS
  • Front view of 14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher (DB476TXS)
  • Front View
  • Drawer open front view
  • Drawer open side view
  • QuadWash
  • EasyRack
  • TrueSteam
  • Drawer open side view
  • Drawer open side view
  • Drawer open side view
  • Drawer open side view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
Front view of 14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher (DB476TXS)
Front View
Drawer open front view
Drawer open side view
QuadWash
EasyRack
TrueSteam
Drawer open side view
Drawer open side view
Drawer open side view
Drawer open side view
side view
side view
side view

Główne cechy

  • True Steam
  • LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Aplikacja ThinQ
Więcej

Gotowy na kuchnię, która spełnia swoją rolę?

Zmywarka do zabudowy z częściowo otwartymi drzwiczkami i etykietą energetyczną klasy B.

Klasa energetyczna A

Oszczędzaj pieniądze i zmywaj bez smug dzięki zmywarce zaprojektowanej z myślą o efektywności energetycznej.

Zbliżenie na naczynia i szklanki myte parą w zmywarce.

Czyste i higieniczne naczynia

Z TrueSteam™ umyjesz naczynia bez namaczania i bez zacieków z wody.

Zbliżenie na intensywne strumienie wody z ramion zmywarki.

Zmywanie wielokierunkowe

Technologia QuadWash™ pozwala na prezyjne umycie naczyń pod każdym kątem.

Wnętrze kuchni z częściowo otwartą wolnostojącą zmywarką i aplikacją LG ThinQ™ wyświetlającą powiadomienie o końcu cyklu.

Połącz się dla inteligentnego zmywania

Pobierz nowe programy mycia dla garnków, patelni, naczyń szklanych i nie tylko z aplikacją LG ThinQ™.

Certyfikat TÜV

Usuń 99,99% bakterii powszechnie występujących w domu.

* Wyniki na podstawie testu TUV z modelem LG DB475TXS. Test został przeprowadzony w programie Eco przy użyciu 6 rodzajów bakterii (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Rezultaty mogą różnić się podczas właściwego użytkowania.

Najwyższa klasa energetyczna

Specjalnie zaprojektowane silniki LG Inverter DD zwiększają efektywność energetyczną nawet o 57% i posiadają certyfikat klasy A wg norm unijnych.

Wbudowana zmywarka z częściowo otwartymi drzwiami i oznaczeniem klasy energetycznej A.

* W porównaniu z modelem LG. Na podstawie zużycia energii w ramach Eco Course między modelem LG DBC335 (klasa A) i DBC425 (klasa E), zgodnie z wewnętrznymi metodami testowania LG.

TrueSteam™

Bezpieczne i higieniczne posiłki

TrueSteam™ czyści naczynia czystą parą, zapewniając nieskazitelne naczynia dla Ciebie i Twoich bliskich.

Oszczędzaj czas dzięki wstępnemu myciu parowemu

TrueSteam™ z dokładnie opłukuje naczynia i rozmiękcza uporczywe, zaschnięte resztki.

Zabudowana zmywarka z całkowicie otwartymi drzwiami, która odsłania wewnątrz brudne naczynia.

Para dociera do każdego zakamarka

Dzięki TrueSteam™ masz pewność, że żadne naczynie nie zostanie pominięte.

Widok wnętrza zmywarki wypełnionej parą z pełnym pokryciem dla dokładnego czyszczenia.

Krystalicznie czyste naczynia za każdym razem

TrueSteam™ zapewnia lśniąco czyste naczynia i redukuje zacieki wodne nawet o 30%*.

Kieliszek do wina z jednej strony pokryty zaciekami, a z drugiej – czysty i błyszczący po myciu parą.

* W porównaniu z modelem bez pary LG.

Na podstawie zliczania punktów wody między modelem LG DFB325 (para) i DFB415 (niepara), zgodnie z wewnętrznymi metodami testowania LG.

QuadWash™

Skuteczne i delikatne zmywanie

QuadWash™ wykorzystuje cztery ramiona spryskujące wodę w różnych kierunkach, a Dual Zone Wash umożliwia ustawienie różnych poziomów ciśnienia dla każdej półki.

Moc czyszczenia w odpowiednich miejscach

Ustaw intensywność wody dla górnych i dolnych półek osobno, aby delikatnie umyć szklane naczynia i dokładnie wyczyścić garnki.

Wnętrze zmywarki z górną półką mytą delikatnym strumieniem, a dolną – intensywnym.

EasyRack™Plus

Elastyczne opcje załadunku

EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.

EasyRack™ Plus oferuje trzy regulowane półki, składane wsporniki i pionowy ruch, aby pomieścić naczynia o różnych rozmiarach.

LG ThinQ™

Połącz się i ciesz się nieskazitelną czystością

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Otrzymuj powiadomienia o zakończeniu cyklu zmywania przez aplikację LG ThinQ™

Smartfon wyświetla LG ThinQ™ w kuchni wraz z 3 funkcjami aplikacji: Pobieranie programów, Powiadomienia, Inteligentna diagnostyka

Więcej opcji zmywania na wyciągnięcie ręki

Pobieraj nowe programy zmywania z aplikacji LG ThinQ™, by dopasować je do swoich potrzeb.

Mężczyzna trzymający garnek przy zmywarce, obok smartfon z aplikacją LG ThinQ™ pokazującą program dla garnków.

Zmywanie na Twoich zasadach

Spersonalizuj ustawienia zmywarki przez aplikację LG ThinQ™ na swoim smartfonie.

Kobieta patrzy na telefon w kuchni, ekran smartfona pokazuje ustawienia personalizacji w aplikacji ThinQ.

Skuteczna i cicha praca

Dzięki mniejszej liczbie ruchomych części możesz cieszyć się cichą i niezawodną pracą urządzenia.

Mężczyzna trzymający śpiące dziecko w słabo oświetlonej kuchni, wolnostojąca zmywarka pracująca cicho w tle.

Innowacyjny projekt

Kuchnia z zainstalowaną wolnostojącą zmywarką LG, piekarnikiem, okapem i płytą indukcyjną.

Styl i harmonia

Wnętrze zmywarki ze stali nierdzewnej.

Stal nierdzewna

Wnętrze kuchni z częściowo otwartą zmywarką i ilustracją działania drzwi przesuwnych i stałych.

Przesuwane i stałe drzwi

Drzwi zmywarki otwierają się automatycznie po zakończeniu cyklu, umożliwiając naturalne suszenie naczyń.

Automatyczne otwieranie drzwi

Zabudowana zmywarka w kuchni z białym światłem wskazującym stan działania i czerwonym światłem wskazującym błąd.

Lampka informacyjna

Wbudowany przewodnik instalacji zmywarki

Kliknij, by poznać szczegóły dotyczące dopasowania urządzenia do Twojej kuchni – od wymiarów po ważne zalecenia.

1. Pomiar miejsca instalacji

Przewodnik pokazujący, jakie wymiary są potrzebne w miejscu instalacji.

2. Środki ostrożności dotyczące instalacji

Wybierz miejsce nie dalej niż 1 m od zlewu, aby ułatwić podłączenie do wody i zapewnić odpływ.

Instalacja zmywarki w pobliżu zlewu ułatwia podłączenie jej do rur wodnych i spustowych.

3. Sprawdzanie panelu drzwi

Instrukcja obsługi i arkusz instalacyjny są podzielone na (A) Montaż panelu przesuwnego i (B) Montaż panelu stałego, dlatego należy postępować zgodnie z instrukcjami dla każdego przypadku.

 

 Jeśli panel drzwi waży od 8 do 11 kg, należy wyregulować naprężenie sprężyny drzwi, aby ułatwić ich otwarcie.

 

 (A) Montaż panelu przesuwnego

 Wysokość: 720–780 mm / Waga: 2,5–11 kg

Wymiary przesuwnego panelu drzwi zmywarki.

(B) Montaż stałego panelu

 Wysokość: 650–720 mm / Waga: 3,5–9 kg

Wymiary stacjonarnego panelu drzwi zmywarki.

* Ten film dotyczy rozmiaru i instalacji produktu, a konstrukcja może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

* Należy zachować ostrożność podczas przechodzenia przez otwór węża, ponieważ może on mieć ostre krawędzie i może uszkodzić węże.

Części i akcesoria

Zobacz szczegóły części, które otrzymasz do instalacji.

Zdjęcie wymiarów zmywarki i miejsca instalacji.

Zawartość opakowania

Części zmywarki z lejkiem i paskiem.

Taśma uszczelniająca i taśma polarowa.

Wsporniki panelu zmywarki

Śruby do drewna i wsporniki potrzebne do instalacji.

Śruby do drewna i śruby do regulacji drzwi potrzebne do instalacji.

Śruby do drewna potrzebne do montażu.

Pobierz instrukcję obsługi, aby uzyskać instrukcje dotyczące użytkowania produktu i ustawień.

Może Ci się również spodobać

Uzupełnij swoją kuchnię w pełni wbudowanym rozwiązaniem.

Wbudowany piekarnik LG.

Piekarnik

Zainstalowana płyta indukcyjna LG.

Płyta indukcyjna

Zainstalowany okap LG.

Okap

Zmywarka LG do zabudowy

Eleganckie i szykowne zmywanie naczyń

Konfigurowalny dolny panel zapewnia swobodę aranżacji. Zmywanie parowe zapewnia spokój ducha.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PODSTAWOWE DANE TECHNICZNE

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    LED

  • Typ instalacji

    Do zabudowy

  • Typ panelu

    Sterowanie na górze

  • Ustawienia miejsca

    14

WYGLĄD

  • Kolory

    Stalowy ekskluzywny

  • Wskaźniki stanu

    Wskaźnik (Linia)

  • Wskaźnik pozostałego czasu

    Nie

  • Materiał rurki

    STS

CECHY PÓŁKI

  • Koszyki na sztućce

    Nie

  • Ustaw wysokość trzeciej półki

    Tak (regulowana)

PROGRAM/OPCJA

  • Auto

    Tak

  • Blokada sterowania

    Tak

  • Opóźniony start

    Tak

  • Delikatnie

    Tak

  • Pobierz program

    Tak

  • Dwustrefowe

    Tak

  • Eco

    Tak

  • Oszczędność energii

    Tak

  • Ekspres

    Tak

  • Ekstra suche

    Tak

  • Połowa załadunku

    Tak

  • Wysoka temp.

    Tak

  • Intensywnie

    Tak

  • Zmywanie

    Czyszczenie bębna (para)_Przytrzymaj 3 sekundy

  • Liczba opcji

    8

  • Liczba cykli zmywania (program)

    10

  • Odświeżanie

    Tak

  • Płukanie

    Tak

  • Para

    Tak

  • Turbo

    Tak

  • 3 w 1

    Nie

  • Anuluj

    Tak

  • Dry Plus

    Nie

  • Mocno

    Nie

  • Normalny

    Nie

WYDAJNOŚĆ ENERGIA/WODA

  • Czas trwania programu

    299

  • Czas trwania programu ekspresowego

    56

  • Klasa emisji hałasu

    B

  • Poziom hałasu (dBA)

    43

  • Czas trwania programu turbo

    78

  • Zużycie wody (l)

    9,5

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej

    A

GŁÓWNE CECHY

  • Smart Rack+™

    Tak (górny kosz częściowo składany/ dolny kosz całkowicie składany)

  • Osłona antybakteryjna

    Tak

  • Aqua-Stop

    Tak

  • Automatyczne otwieranie drzwi

    Tak

  • Inwerterowy silnik napędu bezpośredniego

    Tak

  • Liczba ramion spryskiwaczy

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Tak

  • TrueSteam™

    Tak

  • System zmywania Vario

    Tak

  • Zmiękczacz wody

    Tak

  • Dozownik detergentu i płynu do płukania

    Tak

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Tak

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Tak

  • Czujnik zabrudzenia (zmętnienia)

    Tak

WYMIARY / ODSTĘPY / WAGA

  • Regulowana noga (mm)

    60

  • Wymiary opakowania – szer. x wys. x gł. (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Waga opakowania (kg)

    50

  • Wymiary produktu – szer. x wys. x gł. (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Waga produktu (kg)

    45

ZASILANIE / WARTOŚCI ZNAMIONOWE

  • Częstotliwość (Hz)

    50

  • Pobór mocy (W)

    1 600 - 1 800

  • Zasilanie (V)

    220 - 240

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • NFC

    Nie

  • Proaktywna obsługa klienta

    Nie

  • Zdalne sterowanie

    Nie

  • Możliwość zdalnego monitorowania

    Tak

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty