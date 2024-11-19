Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Wymienny filtr wody lodówki LG na 6 miesięcy - AGF80300705 (LT1000P)

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

Wymienny filtr wody lodówki LG na 6 miesięcy - AGF80300705 (LT1000P)

AGF80300705

Wymienny filtr wody lodówki LG na 6 miesięcy - AGF80300705 (LT1000P)

(0)
Front

Spokój ducha dla Twojej rodziny

Skuteczna filtracja

Spokój ducha dla Twojej rodziny

Filtry wody do lodówek LG zapewniają wodę pitną wysokiej jakości, usuwając zanieczyszczenia, takie jak pestycydy, chemikalia i detergenty.
Usuwają 99,9% bisfenolu A (BPA), 99,9% azbestu i prawie całą rtęć, ołów i benzen oraz niektóre herbicydy, pestycydy, farmaceutyki i środki odstraszające owady, które można znaleźć w wodzie.
Łatwy dostęp, łatwa wymiana

Wymień w kilka minut

Wymiana filtrów wody LG jest łatwa, zajmuje tylko kilka minut i nie wymaga żadnych narzędzi

*Możesz otrzymać zamienny filtr LG AGF80300705, który ma inne opakowanie, etykiety i numery katalogowe niż filtr LG AGF80300705. Zamienny filtr jest oficjalnym filtrem LG pochodzącym bezpośrednio od LG i będzie działał dokładnie tak samo jak filtr LG AGF80300705. Pomimo innego wyglądu, filtr jest w 100% wymienny z filtrem LG AGF80300705.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

SPECYFIKACJA

  • Kolor

    Biały

  • Wymiary produktu (WxSxG)

    170x45x45 mm

  • Wymiary opakowania (WxSxG)

    215x55x55 mm

  • Waga netto

    0,152

  • Waga brutto

    0,180

  • Pasuje do modeli

    GMJ844PZKV.APZQEUR
    GML844PZ6F.APZQEUR
    GML844PZKV.APZQEUR
    GML945PZ8F.APZQEUR
    GMX936SBHV.ASBQEUR
    GMX945MC9F.AMCQEUR
    LSR100.AGRQEUR

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty