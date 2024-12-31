About Cookies on This Site

Agregaty wody lodowej

Potrzebujesz efektywnego schłodzenia dużych maszyn oraz urządzeń, ale nie wiesz, jak to osiągnąć? Poznaj Nasze rozwiązania tego problemu! Dzięki produktom od LG możesz zapomnieć o tym problemie!

Chiller_Air-cooled_Inverter_Scroll_Chiller_180115_01

Chiller z inwerterową sprężarką Scroll

Cechy produktu
Kontakt

Sprężarka inwerterowa

Inwerterowa sprężarka Twin All działa w szerokim zakresie częstotliwości, od 15 Hz do 120 Hz.

Technologia HiPORTM

Technologia HiPORTM zwiększa efektywność sprężarki przez bezpośrednie zawracanie oleju do sprężarki.

Zwiększona wydajność grzewcza

Technologia Vapor Injection umożliwia efektywne grzanie poprzez zapewnienie optymalnego przepływu i ilości czynnika chłodniczego.

Modułowa konstrukcja

Modułowa konstrukcja ułatwia instalację .

Stabilne sterowanie

Inwerterowa technologia sterowania umożliwia stabilne kontrolowanie temperatury wody lodowej.

Ekologiczny czynnik chłodniczy

R-410a to efektywny ekologiczny czynnik chłodniczy o zerowym potencjale niszczenia warstwy ozonowej.

Zdalne sterowanie

Sterownik agregatu można zainstalować w budynku I sterować urządzeniem zdalnie.

Zoptymalizowane centralne sterowanie

Rozwiązania sterujące, takie jak ACP IV i AC Smart, umożliwiają monitorowanie i zdalne sterowanie różnymi urządzeniami HVAC z dowolnego miejsca.

Więcej informacji

Znak CE

Ten model otrzymał świadectwo niezawodności na rynku europejskim.

Spełnia wymogi LEED

Spełnia wymogi budownictwa ekologicznego organizacji US Green Building Council.

Certyfika AHRI

Świadectwo zostało wydane na podstawie rygorystycznych testów przeprowadzonych przez AHRI.

Typoszereg agregatów wody lodowej LG

Kontakt

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji,
a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

