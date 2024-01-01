About Cookies on This Site

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane

Kaseta LG Dual Vane zapewnia szerszy przepływ powietrza dzięki zastosowaniu dwóch oddzielnych łopatek. Niezależnie od miejsca instalacji kasety, możesz dostosować nawiew powietrza za pomocą precyzyjnej regulacji kąta nawiewu.

Widok z boku na pojedyncze skrzydło kasety LG Dual Vane z bliska ujawnia jego skład: solidną białą płytę i czarny element ostrza.

Klimatyzator kasetonowy LG DUAL Vane

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane posiada 2 oddzielne łopatki, które zapewniają idealny przepływ powietrza dostosowany do każdej przestrzeni.

Dlaczego DUAL Vane? Oczyszczanie powietrza Spersonalizowana kontrola kierunku nawiewu LG ThinQ™
Dlaczego DUAL Vane?
Zapytanie ofertowe

Oprócz dostosowania kierunku nawiewu, kaseta LG DUAL Vane zapewnia przepływ czystego powietrza dzięki 5-stopniowemu procesowi filtracji powietrza.

5-stop filtracji

Zestaw oczyszczający powietrze

Do 99%

Usuwa najdrobniejszy pył i drobnoustroje

Certyfikowane przez Intertek i TUV Rheinland

Certyfikaty

5-stop filtracji, przepływ powietrza z lewej do prawej przechodzi przez wstępny filtr, elektryfikację kurzu, filtr PM1.0, filtr dezodoryzujący i jonizator.

Lepsza jakość powietrza w pomieszczeniu

Niezawodny 5-stopniowy filtr oczyszczający powietrze usuwa nieprzyjemny zapach i najdrobniejszy pył PM 1.0. Dzięki możliwości umycia filtra w wodzie bez szkody na jego działanie, może on być użytkowany przez bardzo długi czas.

*Zestaw oczyszczania powietrza jest dostępny jako opcja do wyboru.

Krok 1

Filtr wstępny

Zatrzymuje drobny pył.

Krok 2

Elektryzacja kurzu

Zwiększa siłę elektrostatyczną cząstek, poprawiając skuteczność filtracji.

Krok 3

Filtr PM 1.0

Usuwa aż do 99% najdrobniejszego pyłu.

Krok 4

Filtr pochłaniający zapachy

Wysokowydajna technologia pochłaniania zanieczyszczeń usuwa nieprzyjemne zapachy i szkodliwe gazy.

Krok 5

Jonizator

Usuwa bakterie i zarazki.

*Skuteczność usuwania drobnego pyłu przez zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza została zweryfikowana przez TUV Rheinland w teście nr 60382341 001, w oparciu o koreańską normę eksperymentalną SPS-KACA002-132:2018, w celu wyeliminowania 99,9% drobnego pyłu o wielkości 50 nm i 100 nm.
*Skuteczność usuwania bakterii i wirusów została zweryfikowana przez TUV Rheinland w teście nr 6035745 001, w celu usunięcia 99,9% bakterii Staphylococcus epidermidis w ciągu 60 minut i usunięcia 99,4% bakterii na powierzchniach.

Spód kasety LG Dual Vane w kratkę otwiera się, odsłaniając jej wnętrze. Niebieski akcent podkreśla przepływ powietrza.

Czystość od wewnątrz

Izolacja Safe Plus to środek przeciwdrobnoustrojowy, który jest nakładany na wewnętrzne elementy izolacji, aby zapobiec rozwojowi pleśni i zapewnić czystszy, świeższy przepływ powietrza.

*Izolacja Safe plus dostępna jest w urządzeniach od maja 2021 roku. Więcej informacji na temat produktów można uzyskać w lokalnym biurze LG.

Czyste powietrze dla większych przestrzeni

Powierzchnia oczyszczonego powietrza jest większa niż zasięg chłodzonego powietrza przez daną kasetę. Powierzchnia oczyszczania powietrza może obejmować do 147m², tworząc czyste, zdrowe środowisko nawet w gęsto zabudowanych przestrzeniach, takich jak budynki użyteczności publicznej, przedszkola, szkoły czy centra handlowe.

Sprawdzanie jakości powietrza w budynku w czasie rzeczywistym

Możesz sprawdzać i kontrolować jakość powietrza w całym budynku za pomocą centralnego sterownika lub monitorować jednostki w czasie rzeczywistym za pomocą pilota, panelu LED lub smatfona.

 

Inteligentna jednostka klimatyzacyjna pokazuje szczegółowe informacje o jakości powietrza. Kompaktowa jednostka wyświetla zwięzłe dane. Osoba steruje jednostką sufitową za pomocą aplikacji LG ThinQ.

Łatwy montaż

Filtr mocuje się do obudowy jednostki wewnętrznej, co ułatwia montaż.

Łatwy w czyszczeniu filtr

Oszczędność na wymianie filtra, który jest łatwy do czyszczenia.

Spersonalizowany przepływ powietrza dzięki innowacyjnej techonlogii DUAL Vane.

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane wykorzystuje 2 oddzielne łopatki, aby zapewnić przepływ powietrza dostosowany do każdego środowiska. 

Większy zasięg nawiewu

Dociera jeszcze dalej

Bardziej zróżnicowane kierunki nawiewu

Dostosowany kierunek nawiewu powietrza

Jedno rozwiązanie dla każdego pomieszczenia. LG DUAL Vane zapewnia optymalny przepływ powietrza. 

Pośredni nawiew

Zapobiega nawiewowi z urządzenia bezpośrednio na Ciebie

Nawiew góra / dół

Równomiernie utrzymuje temperaturę w każdym pomieszczeniu

Bezpośredni nawiew

Może sięgać do 5 m bez dodatkowych komponentów

Tryb Power

Szybsze osiągnięcie żądanej temperatury

Zarządzanie poprzez LG ThinQ™

Działanie Kasety DUAL Vane może być monitorowane i sterowane za pomocą urządzeń mobilnych w celu oszczędzania energii i zapewiania lepszej jakości powietrza

 

Pokój konferencyjny z zamontowaną na suficie jednostką LG Dual Vane Cassette, monitorującą stan powietrza, aplikacją do sterowania na smartfonie oraz jednostką Dual Vane z wykresem zużycia energii.

Inteligentny czujnik

Pomiar temperatury podłogi

Funkcja wykrywania obecności ludzi dostosowuje przepływ powietrza i wyłącza się automatycznie, gdy pomieszczenie jest puste.
*Czujnik jest dostępny jako opcja.

Funkcja wykrywania obecności

Dzięki funkcji wykrywania obecności ludzi oraz ich lokalizowania, przepływ powietrza jest odpowiednio dostosowany oraz wyłącza się automatycznie, gdy pomieszcz....

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, wyświetlając stronę internetową LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI