STB-5500

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

STB-5500

STB-5500

STB-5500

Inteligentna konfiguracja treści<br>1

Inteligentna konfiguracja treści

Stwórz własne rozwiązanie przy użyciu narzędzi inteligentnej konfiguracji LG i oprogramowania do zarządzania treścią. Dzięki dostosowanym rozwiązaniom można zwiększyć prestiż marki hotelu.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Gotowa do użycia aplikacja
Inteligentna łączność<br>1

Inteligentna łączność

Bezproblemowe przekraczanie krawędzi ekranu. Dzięki funkcji LG Smart Share mirroring i udostępnianie treści między telewizorami i innymi inteligentnymi urządzeniami jest niewiarygodnie łatwe.
• Smart Share, Screen Share -WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Sound Sync.
Obsługa ULTRA HD<br>1

Obsługa ULTRA HD

Model STB-5500 obsługuje dekodowanie wideo i rozdzielczość wyjściową ULTRA HD oraz automatycznie konwertuje treść Full HD na ULTRA HD. Dzięki temu Twoje wiadomości zawsze będą wyraźne, a dodatkowo możesz dodawać animacje.
STB-5500_SoftAP_08112017_D

SoftAP

SoftAP to skrót od słów Software enabled Access Point (punkt dostępu przez oprogramowanie). Jest to funkcja „wirtualnego Wi-Fi, która za pomocą specjalnego programu tworzy bezprzewodowy punkt dostępowy.
Możliwość podłączania modułów rozszerzeń<br>1

Możliwość podłączania modułów rozszerzeń

Model STB-5500 można rozszerzać za pomocą
zewnętrznych modułów. Uproszczona instalacja i obsługa pozwalają zredukować ilość kabli i złączy.
Wszystkie specyfikacje

FUNKCJA – PRO:CENTRIC

  • Typ

    Smart

  • Aplikacja Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

  • Tuner

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

OGÓLNE FUNKCJE

  • Inteligentne funkcje

    Commercial Smart Home, przeglądarka internetowa, softAP, Magic Remote (Ready)

  • Łączność

    Smart Share, Screen Share, synchronizacja dźwięku przez Bluetooth

  • Opcje zaawansowane

    Automatyczne wyłączanie/automatyczne usypianie, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

  • Zarządzanie

    Zdalna diagnostyka, EzManager (do wstępnej konfiguracji)

  • Interaktywność

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • Interfejs RJP

    RS232C, HDMI

  • Zarządzanie prawami cyfrowymi (DRM)

    Pro:Idiom

OGÓLNE

  • Region

    Europa / WNP

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.