43UM767H0LJ

Smart TV 4K UHD

(3)
Front view with infill image

Telewizor 4K UHD Smart TV z usługą Pro:Centric Cloud

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 65 cali
* Wszystkie grafiki na tej stronie mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud poprawia użyteczność rozwiązania CMS przedsiębiorstwa i chmuryzację systemu, usprawniając obsługę rozwiązań innych firm. Oferuje również różne szablony projektowe, usprawniając gromadzenie danych i platformę analityczną z przyciągającym wzrok pulpitem nawigacyjnym. Ponadto, dzięki nowym funkcjom, LG Channels zapewnia wygodny dostęp do szerokiej gamy treści z kanałów CP (Content Provider), w tym kanałów telewizyjnych, bez dodatkowych urządzeń lub subskrypcji. Mobile Application Creator pozwala uprościć proces konfigurowania usług concierge na urządzeniach mobilnych dla gości. Dzięki tej funkcji prośba gościa zostanie spełniona z natychmiastową reakcją.

Kobieta pracująca przez Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Obecnie obsługuje Niemcy, Hiszpanię, Francję, Finlandię, Irlandię, Austrię, Włochy, Szwajcarię, Portugalię i inne kraje UE.

Pro:Centric Direct

Rozwiązanie do zarządzania treścią hotelową Pro:Centric Direct oferuje łatwe i proste narzędzia do edycji, ułatwiając zdalne zarządzanie usługami i siecią IP za pomocą jednego kliknięcia. Rozwiązanie Pro:Centric Direct umożliwia użytkownikom łatwą edycję interfejsu poprzez zapewnienie spersonalizowanego interfejsu i efektywne zarządzanie wszystkimi telewizorami w pomieszczeniu. Zapewnia kontrolę w pokoju opartą na IoT, która będzie punktem wyjścia do przygotowania pokoi hotelowych następnej generacji dzięki sztucznej inteligencji.

Mężczyzna ustawia parametry i treść w telewizorze hotelowym za pomocą rozwiązania Pro:Centric Direct przez serwer.

* Dostępność niektórych funkcji zależy od wersji PCD.

Mała głębokość dla eleganckiego wyglądu

Dzięki smukłej konstrukcji seria UM767H płynnie integruje się z wnętrzami, zapewniając gościom nowoczesne wrażenia.

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

UM767H jest harmonijnie zainstalowany w pokoju hotelowym, a widok z boku jest powiększony, aby go pokazać.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) to „wirtualna” funkcja Wi-Fi, która wykorzystuje telewizor jako bezprzewodowy hotspot, umożliwiając gościom podłączanie własnych urządzeń do SoftAP. Obsługuje tryb Bridge, umożliwiając administratorom zarządzanie informacjami SoftAP w pomieszczeniu, takimi jak poziom sygnału, hasła SoftAP itp.

UM767H jest harmonijnie zainstalowany w pokoju hotelowym, a widok z boku jest powiększony, aby go pokazać.

* SoftAP należy ustawić w menu instalacji po włączeniu telewizora.
* Funkcja Screen Share nie może być używana w tym samym czasie.

Osoba kontroluje ustawienia telewizora w trybie wyświetlania publicznego.

Tryb hotelowy(Tryb prezentacji publicznej)

Od wyboru kanału po poziom głośności – możesz kontrolować ustawienia telewizora w obszarach biznesowych. Umożliwia także przywrócenie ustawień domyślnych telewizorów.

Kobieta steruje telewizorem, mówiąc do pilota z funkcją rozpoznawania głosu.

Rozpoznawanie głosu

Aby zapewnić płynną interakcję i satysfakcję użytkownika, firma LG zastosowała w telewizorze LG UM767H funkcję rozpoznawania głosu. Ta funkcja ułatwia sterowanie telewizorem bez naciskania przycisku pilota.

* Wymagany jest pilot Magic Motion Remote (sprzedawany oddzielnie)
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UR90

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Optymalizator gier

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    420 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    968 x 626 x 303 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    968 x 565 x 29.7 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.3 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    7.5/7.5/7.5/15.2 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    12.5 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    9.3 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    109.1W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    84.9W

  • Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Kabel zasilający

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • On Power Consumption

    44W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    61

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    54.6W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    72W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    YES

  • Gniazdo CI

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.