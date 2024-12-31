Seria US762H

About Cookies on This Site

(3)

Telewizor hotelowy 4K UHD z ekranem NanoCell i technologią Pro:Centric Direct

Telewizor US760H posiada ekran NanoCell o rozdzielczości UHD, która zapewnia szczegółowy i żywy obraz bez skazy. Jest wyposażony w technologię Pro:Centric, która ułatwia zarządzanie, konfigurację i aktualizację telewizorów w pokojach gościnnych przez centralny system zarządzania.

TECHNOLOGIA NanoCell

Prawdziwa jakość 4K i czyste kolory

Zaawansowana technologia telewizorów NanoCell zapewnia bogactwo żywych i realistycznych kolorów i nieskazitelny obraz. Poznaj prawdziwą jakość 4K dzięki technologii NanoCell, która zapewnia jeszcze doskonalszy i czystszy obraz.

Prawdziwa jakość 4K i czyste kolory

TECHNOLOGIA NanoCell

Ramka Nano Bezel nadaje wyrafinowany wygląd

Minimalna ramka telewizora NanoCell sprawia, że urządzenie idealnie wkomponowuje się w każde wnętrze oraz zapewnia wciągające i delikatne wrażenia wizualne.

Hotelowe rozwiązanie zarządzania Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

Hotelowe rozwiązanie do zarządzania treścią Pro:Centric Direct zapewnia proste narzędzia edycji oraz ułatwia serwisowanie i zdalne zarządzanie za pośrednictwem sieci IP. Za pomocą Pro:Centric Direct użytkownik może przesłać indywidualnie dostosowany interfejs i wygodnie zarządzać wszystkimi telewizorami znajdującymi się w pomieszczeniu. Aktualna wersja PCD umożliwia sterowanie przez IoT oraz za pomocą poleceń głosowych, dzięki technologii LG Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Unowocześniony system LG webOS 5.01

Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Unowocześniony system LG webOS 5.0

Poznaj najnowsze funkcje telewizorów Smart LG. Nowe funkcje ekranu nastroju i trybu galerii umożliwiają wykorzystanie telewizora jako spersonalizowanego zegara i dzieła sztuki idealnie zgranego z wnętrzem pomieszczenia.

Soft AP1
Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Soft AP

Programowy punkt dostępowy (Soft AP) to „wirtualna” funkcja Wi-Fi wykorzystująca telewizor jako bezprzewodowy hotspot, który umożliwia gościom podłączenie własnych urządzeń. Obsługuje Bridge Mode, który umożliwia administratorom kontrolę parametrów punktu Soft AP, takich jak poziom sygnału, hasła do Soft AP itd.

*SoftAP należy ustawić w menu instalacji po włączeniu telewizora.
*W tym samym czasie nie można korzystać z funkcji Smart Mirroring.

Film/ekran powitalny1

Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Film/ekran powitalny

Telewizory komercyjne LG mogą wyświetlać po kilka obrazów, dzięki czemu pozwalają na prezentację różnych rodzajów powitań, aby wywołać u klientów miłe wrażenia i dać im poczucie, że znajdują się pod dobrą opieką.

Tryb hotelowy1
Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Tryb hotelowy

W trybie hotelowym możesz zmieniać różne ustawienia, na przykład wybierać kanały lub ustawiać poziom głośności. Ponadto możesz przywrócić w telewizorach ustawienia domyślne.

Klonowanie na nośnik USB1

Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Klonowanie na nośnik USB

Funkcja klonowania danych na USB usprawnia konfigurację wielu urządzeń. Zamiast konfigurować każdy ekran osobno, wystarczy skopiować dane z jednego ekranu na USB, po czym przenieść je na pozostałe ekrany za pomocą wtyczki USB.

Wyjście IR1
Funkcje zwiększające wartość

Wyjście IR

Dzięki interaktywnej przystawce telewizory komercyjne LG można obsługiwać za pomocą jednego pilota.
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    Bez podstawy (do akcesorium: 1 nóżka) * 32~55": Obrót / inne: Stały

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    TAK

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    TAK

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

    TAK

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

    TAK (Ready, wymagane MMR)

  • LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

    TAK

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    TAK

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    TAK

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric V

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric Server

    TAK

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    TAK

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    TAK

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    TAK (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    TAK

  • Gallery Mode

    TAK

  • Wi-Fi

    TAK

  • Bluetooth

    TAK

  • Soft AP

    TAK

  • Screen Share

    TAK

  • DIAL

    TAK

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    TAK

  • HDMI-ARC

    TAK (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    TAK

  • IoT

    TAK

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    TAK

  • USB Cloning

    TAK

  • Wake on RF

    TAK

  • WOL

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • Diagnostics

    TAK (pilot IP)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    TAK (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    TAK (1.4)

  • IR Out

    TAK (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    TAK

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    TAK

  • Welcome Video

    TAK

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    TAK

  • Insert Image

    TAK

  • One Channel Map

    TAK

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    TAK (Line out)

  • Instant ON

    TAK

  • V-Lan Tag

    TAK

  • Port Block

    TAK

  • Lock mode

    TAK (Ograniczony)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    TAK

  • Osłona

    TAK

  • Energy Saving mode

    TAK

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    TAK

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    TAK

  • NTP sync timer

    TAK

  • BEACON

    TAK

  • Video Tag

    TAK (2 wideo)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    TAK

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    TAK (potrzebna podstawa)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    TAK (potrzebna podstawa)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    18.8 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    160W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    135W

  • Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

    Poniżej 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Kabel zasilający

    YES (1.5M / Straight)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A++

  • On Power Consumption

    55W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    76.3

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    F

  • SDR On mode

    84W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    115W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    TAK (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    TAK (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    TAK (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    TAK

  • Wyjście liniowe audio (złącze telefoniczne 3,5 mm)

    TAK

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    TAK

  • Gniazdo CI

    TAK (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    TAK (gniazdo telefoniczne)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.