Seria US662H
65US662H9ZC EU.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

65US662H9ZC

Seria US662H

(4)
widok z przodu z ekranem wewnÄ™trznym
Inteligentny telewizor hotelowy LG z funkcją wygodnego zarządzania treścią

Inteligentny telewizor hotelowy LG z funkcją wygodnego zarządzania treścią

Urządzenia z serii US662H zapewniają czysty obraz w jakości Ultra HD oraz są łatwe w obsłudze dzięki rozwiązaniom Pro:Centric.
Ponadto nowy system webOS 5.0 umożliwia łatwiejsze dostarczanie treści spełniającej wymagania szerokiego grona klientów.
HOTELOWE ROZWIĄZANIE Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

Hotelowe rozwiązanie do zarządzania telewizorami Pro:Centric Direct zapewnia proste narzędzia do edycji wyświetlanych treści oraz ułatwia serwisowanie i zdalne zarządzanie poprzez sieć IP, za pomocą jednego kliknięcia. Dzięki Pro:Centric Direct, użytkownik może przesłać indywidualnie dostosowany interfejs i wygodnie zarządzać wszystkimi telewizorami znajdującymi się w pomieszczeniu.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Dostępność niektórych funkcji zależy od wersji PCD.

Szybkie menu

Szybkie menu

Firma LG udostępniła nowe Quick menu (wer. 4.0), które jest jeszcze łatwiejsze w obsłudze niż wcześniej. Menu główne wzbogacono o znakomite narzędzie Hotel Promotional Video Creation. Narzędzie Quick Manager umożliwia wygodną dystrybucję treści w sieci bez użycia serwera lub funkcji klonowania na USB, dzięki czemu stanowi idealne rozwiązanie dla samodzielnych instalacji.
UnowoczeÅ›niony system LG webOS 5.0

Unowocześniony system LG webOS 5.0

Poznaj najnowsze funkcje LG Smart TV i odkryj telewizory wyposażone w nowoczesne technologie oferujące wyjątkową przejrzystość obrazu i niezwykle dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów. Nowe funkcje ekranu nastroju i trybu galerii umożliwiają wykorzystanie telewizora jako spersonalizowanego zegara i dzieła sztuki idealnie zgranego z wnętrzem pomieszczenia.
Rozpoznawanie głosu

Rozpoznawanie głosu

Firma LG umacnia swoją pozycję lidera rynku telewizorów komercyjnych, zapewniając funkcję rozpoznawania głosu i narzędzia ułatwiające sterowanie urządzeniem oraz ujednolicając sposób obsługi i interakcji z urządzeniami. Nasze stabilne i niezawodne rozwiązania oparte na systemie webOS i Pro:Centric Direct znacznie podnoszą konkurencyjność produktów i rozwiązań firmy LG, które pomogą Ci odnieść sukces w biznesie.

*Natywne sterowanie telewizorem
*Sterowanie poprzez serwer
*Wymagany pilot Magic Motion (sprzedawany osobno)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Soft AP (Software-enabled Access Point) to „wirtualna” funkcja Wi-Fi, która programowo tworzy bezprzewodowy hotspot. Aktualna wersja obsługuje Bridge Mode, który umożliwia administratorom sieci zarządzanie połączonymi urządzeniami i zbieranie przydatnych informacji, np. na temat poziomu sygnału, haseł Soft AP itd.*SoftAP należy włączyć w menu instalacji po włączeniu telewizora.*W tym samym czasie nie można korzystać z funkcji Smart Mirroring.
Tryb hotelowy (prezentacji publicznej)

Tryb hotelowy (prezentacji publicznej)

W otoczeniu biznesowym możesz robić wszystko — od wybierania kanałów po ustawianie poziomu głośności. Ponadto tryb prezentacji publicznej umożliwia przywrócenie ustawień domyślnych w telewizorach.
Film/ekran powitalny

Film/ekran powitalny

Telewizory Commercial Lite mogą wyświetlać po kilka obrazów, dzięki czemu pozwalają na prezentację różnych rodzajów powitań, aby wywołać u klientów miłe wrażenia i dać im poczucie, że znajdują się pod opieką.
Klonowanie na noÅ›nik USB

Klonowanie na nosnik USB

Funkcja klonowania danych na USB usprawnia zarządzanie wieloma ekranami. Zamiast konfigurować każdy ekran osobno, wystarczy skopiować dane z jednego ekranu na USB, po czym przenieść je na pozostałe ekrany za pomocą wtyczki USB.
Zdalna diagnostyka

Zdalna diagnostyka

Funkcja zdalnej diagnostyki pozwala na duże oszczędności w zakresie zarządzania komercyjnymi telewizorami. Zdalna diagnostyka w czasie rzeczywistym wykrywa i zgłasza błędy, zapobiegając usterkom działania telewizorów.
WyjÅ›cie IR

Wyjście IR

Dzięki interaktywnej przystawce wszystkie telewizory LG można obsługiwać za pomocą jednego pilota.
Wyjście głośnika zewnętrznego

Wyjście głośnika zewnętrznego

Podłącz dodatkowy głośnik, aby bawić się jeszcze lepiej. Goście mogą słuchać muzyki i sterować telewizorem z dowolnego miejsca, nawet z łazienki.
INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UM73

  • Stand Type

    Bez podstawy (do akcesorium: 1 nóżka) * 32~55": Obrót / inne: Stały

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    TAK

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    TAK

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

    TAK

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

    TAK (Ready, wymagane MMR)

  • LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

    TAK

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    TAK

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    TAK

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric V

    TAK

  • Pro:Centric Server

    TAK

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    TAK

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    TAK

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    TAK (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    TAK

  • Gallery Mode

    TAK

  • Wi-Fi

    TAK

  • Bluetooth

    TAK

  • Soft AP

    TAK

  • Screen Share

    TAK

  • DIAL

    TAK

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    TAK

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    TAK

  • IoT

    TAK

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    TAK

  • USB Cloning

    TAK

  • Wake on RF

    TAK

  • WOL

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • Diagnostics

    TAK (pilot IP)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    TAK (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    TAK (1.4)

  • IR Out

    TAK (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    TAK

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    TAK

  • Welcome Video

    TAK

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    TAK

  • Insert Image

    TAK

  • One Channel Map

    TAK

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    TAK (Line out)

  • Instant ON

    TAK

  • V-Lan Tag

    TAK

  • Port Block

    TAK

  • Lock mode

    TAK (Ograniczony)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    TAK

  • Zasilanie zewnętrzne

    TAK

  • Energy Saving mode

    TAK

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    TAK

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    TAK

  • NTP sync timer

    TAK

  • BEACON

    TAK

  • Video Tag

    TAK (2 wideo)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    TAK

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 190 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.1 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    21.3 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    191W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    165W

  • Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

    Poniżej 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Kabel zasilający

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • On Power Consumption

    117W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    162

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    135W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    149W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    TAK (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    TAK (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    TAK (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    TAK

  • Wyjście liniowe audio (złącze telefoniczne 3,5 mm)

    TAK

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    TAK

  • Gniazdo CI

    TAK (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    TAK (D-Sub, 9 styków)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.