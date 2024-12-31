About Cookies on This Site

Seria US762H
65US762H0ZC ERP_NEW.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

Seria US762H

65US762H0ZC ERP_NEW.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
65US762H0ZC

Seria US762H

(2)
Widok z przodu z obrazem wypełniającym

Ekran NanoCell i Pro:Centric Direct

Telewizor dla gości 4K UHD

Telewizor US762H z ekranem NanoCell ma ekran o rozdzielczości UHD, który zapewnia szczegółowy i żywy obraz bez skazy. Jest wyposażony w technologię Pro:Centric, która ułatwia zarządzanie, konfigurację i aktualizację telewizorów w pokojach gościnnych przez centralny system zarządzania.

Telewizor hotelowy 4K UHD z ekranem NanoCell i technologią Pro:Centric Direct

* 65 cali
** Wszystkie grafiki mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Prawdziwa jakość 4K i czyste kolory

Obraz wyświetlany na ekranie telewizora NanoCell odznacza się bogactwem żywych i realistycznych kolorów dzięki technologii NanoCell, co sprawia, że urządzenia te są idealnym wyborem do hoteli. Poznaj prawdziwą jakość 4K dzięki technologii NanoCell, która zapewnia doskonały, czysty obraz.

Prawdziwa jakość 4K i czyste kolory

Ramka Nano Bezel nadaje wyrafinowany wygląd

Minimalna ramka telewizora NanoCell sprawia, że urządzenie idealnie komponuje się z każdym wnętrzem i zapewnia wciągające wrażenia wizualne.

Ramka Nano Bezel nadaje wyrafinowany wygląd

Pro:Centric Direct

Hotelowe rozwiązanie do zarządzania Pro:Centric Direct zapewnia proste narzędzia edycji oraz ułatwia serwisowanie i zdalne zarządzanie za pośrednictwem sieci IP. Za pomocą Pro:Centric Direct użytkownik może przesłać indywidualnie dostosowany interfejs i wygodnie zarządzać wszystkimi telewizorami znajdującymi się w pomieszczeniu. Aktualna wersja PCD umożliwia sterowanie przez IoT oraz za pomocą poleceń głosowych, dzięki technologii LG Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Pro:Centric Direct

*Niektóre urządzenia mogą mieć ograniczoną zgodność z IoT i funkcją sterowania głosem. Przed złożeniem zamówienia prosimy o kontakt z działem sprzedaży LG w celu weryfikacji zgodności.

Unowocześniony system LG webOS 5.0

Unowocześniony system LG webOS 5.0

Nowe funkcje ekranu i tryb galerii umożliwiają wykorzystanie telewizora jako spersonalizowanego zegara i dzieła sztuki idealnie zgranego z wnętrzem pomieszczenia.

Soft AP

Soft AP

Programowy punkt dostępowy (Soft AP) to „wirtualna” funkcja Wi-Fi wykorzystująca telewizor jako bezprzewodowy hotspot, który umożliwia gościom podłączenie własnych urządzeń. Obsługuje Bridge Mode, który umożliwia administratorom kontrolę parametrów punktu Soft AP, takich jak poziom sygnału, hasła do Soft AP itd.

* SoftAP należy ustawić w menu instalacji po włączeniu telewizora.
* W tym samym czasie nie można korzystać z funkcji Smart Mirroring.

Film/ekran powitalny

Film/ekran powitalny

Telewizory komercyjne LG mogą wyświetlać po kilka obrazów, dzięki czemu pozwalają na prezentację różnych rodzajów powitań, aby wywołać u klientów miłe wrażenia i dać im poczucie, że znajdują się pod dobrą opieką.

Tryb hotelowy (prezentacji publicznej)

Tryb hotelowy

W trybie hotelowym możesz zmieniać różne ustawienia, na przykład wybierać kanały lub ustawiać poziom głośności. Ponadto możesz przywrócić w telewizorach ustawienia domyślne.

Klonowanie na nośnik USB

Klonowanie na nośnik USB

Funkcja klonowania danych na USB usprawnia konfigurację wielu urządzeń. Zamiast konfigurować każdy ekran osobno, wystarczy skopiować dane z jednego ekranu na USB, po czym przenieść je na pozostałe ekrany za pomocą nośnika USB.

Wyjście IR

Wyjście IR

Dzięki interaktywnej przystawce telewizory komercyjne LG można obsługiwać za pomocą jednego pilota.

*Ta funkcja może mieć ograniczenia w zależności od modelu telewizora.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

KATEGORIA

  • Kategoria

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Nazwa narzędzia

    SM85

  • Typ podstawy

    Bez podstawy
    Dla akcesorium: 1 nóżka (stały)

  • kolor frontu

    Dark Meteo
    Titan (Nano Bezel)
    (Ekran kinowy)

EKRAN

  • Cal

    65"

  • Rozdzielczość

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Krawędziowe

  • Nano

    Tak

  • Jasność

    400 nit

  • Dynamiczny współczynnik kontrastu (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

    1000000:1

  • Czas reakcji (szary do szarego, ms)

    8

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60 Hz

  • Żywotność (godz.)

    30,000

WIDEO

  • SoC

    K6Hp

  • SoC (nazwa marketingowa)

    Czterordzeniowy

  • HDR_Dolby Vision

    Nie

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Tak

  • HDR_HLG

    Tak

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik (wyjście dźwięku)

    10 W + 10 W

  • System głośników

    2.0 kanały

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Nie

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nie

  • Optymalizacja dźwięku przez sztuczną inteligencję

    Tak

  • Strojenie dźwięku One Touch

    Tak (gotowy)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Tak
    (wymagany Bluetooth)

SYSTEM NADAWANIA

  • Telewizja cyfrowa (naziemna, kablowa i satelitarna)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Telewizja analogowa (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teletext / Auto Teletext

    Tak/Tak

ROZWIĄZANIE DLA HOTELARSTWA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Tak (Smart)

  • Strumieniowanie danych (IP i RF)

    Tak

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Karuzela usług (TLL/XML)

    GEM / HTML5

  • Ścieżka IP Return

    Tak

  • Multicast / Unicast ready

    Tak / Tak

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Tak

  • Pro:Centric Direct (wersja)

    Tak (4.0)

  • Aplikacja Pro:Centric (wersja)

    Tak (PCA3.8)

  • PCS500R

    Nie

  • PCS400R

    Tak

  • PCS200S

    Nie

  • Szybkie menu (wersja)

    Tak (4.0)

  • Pro:Idiom (typ H/W)

    Nie

  • Pro:Idiom (typ S/W)

    Tak

  • Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

    Tak

  • Inne (Verimatrix, SECURE MEDIA)

    Nie

FUNKCJE INTELIGENTNE

  • Wersja systemu webOS

    Tak (webOS 5.0)

  • Tryb galerii

    Tak

  • Szybki dostęp

    Tak

  • Przeglądarka internetowa

    Tak

  • Aplikacja CP

    Tak

  • Zgodność z pilotem Magic Remote

    Tak (gotowy, MR18HA)

  • Zegar SW (zegar światowy / Alarm)

    Tak

  • Nastrojowy ekran

    Tak

  • Soft AP

    Tak

  • WiFi (wersja)

    Tak (802.11ac)

  • Współdzielenie ekranu (Miracast)

    Tak

  • Smart Share (DLNA)

    Tak

  • Aplikacja LG TV Plus

    Tak

  • DIAL

    Tak

  • Odtwarzanie muzyki przez Bluetooth

    Tak

  • Synchronizacja dźwięku LG/Bluetooth

    Tak

  • Nakładka Mobile Connection

    Tak

  • Rozpoznawanie głosu (samodzielne/rozwiązanie)

    Tak

  • IoT

    Tak

INNE FUNKCJE

  • EzManager

    Tak

  • Klonowanie na nośnik USB

    Tak

  • Wake on RF

    Tak

  • WOL / WOWL

    Tak / Nie

  • SNMP

    Tak

  • Diagnostyka

    Tak (Pilot IP)

  • Zgodność z SI

    Tak (Tuner TV Link, RS232C)

  • HTNG-CEC

    Tak (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Tak (1.4)

  • Wyjście IR

    Tak (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Kod Multi IR

    Tak

  • Tryb hotelowy / PDM / menu instalatora

    Tak (Tryb hotelowy)

  • Tryb blokady

    Tak (Ograniczony)

  • Blok portów

    Tak

  • Film powitalny

    Tak

  • Ekran powitalny (obraz powitalny)

    Tak

  • Wstawka obrazu

    Tak

  • Jedna mapa kanałów

    Tak

  • Menedżer kanałów IP

    Tak

  • Wyjście głośnika zewnętrznego

    Tak (Wew. / zew. zmienny / stały, 3,5 mm, stereo, Typ jednokierunkowy (GND,L+,R+), 2 W, 8Ω)

  • Błyskawiczne włączanie

    Tak

  • Zasilanie zewnętrzne

    Tak

  • Znacznik V-Lan

    Tak

  • Zgodność z RJP (remote jack pack)

    Tak LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Zgodność z zegarem zewnętrznym

    Tak (LEC-005)

  • Pełny ekran dotykowy

    Nie

  • Automatyczne odtwarzanie z USB / USB Auto playback+ (lista odtwarzania )

    Nie / Nie

  • Automatyczne wyłączanie / usypianie

    Tak/Tak

  • Tryb oszczędzania energii

    Tak

  • Wbudowany b-LAN

    Nie

  • Osłona

    Nie

FUNKCJE PIONOWE

  • Wymagane zatwierdzenie

    Nie

  • Głośnik poduszkowy

    Nie

  • Duże menu (duże litery w interfejsie użytkownika)

    Nie

  • Tryb słuchawek dla służby zdrowia

    Tak

  • Osłona (szklana)

    Nie

  • Działanie przeciwbakteryjne

    Nie

  • Napisy hybrydowe (napisy dla niesłyszących tylko cyfrowe)

    Tak

  • Certyfikat Crestron Zgodność

    Nie

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    Nie

  • Planowanie

    Nie

  • RTC (zegar czasu rzeczywistego)

    Tak

  • Synchronizacja zegara NTP

    Tak (Konfiguracja zegara)

  • BEACON

    Tak

  • Tagi wideo

    Tak (2 obsługiwane) (MR)

  • Wbudowany menedżer treści (CM)

    Nie

  • Wbudowany menedżer grup (GM)

    Nie

  • Control / Control Plus

    Nie

  • CMS (Premium)

    Nie

  • Simple Editor

    Nie

ZŁĄCZE JACK

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    Nie

  • Wejście RF

    Nie

  • Wejście AV

    Nie

  • Wejście RGB (D-sub 15-stykowe)

    Nie

  • Wejście komponentowe (Y,Pb,Pr)

    Nie

  • Wejście audio PC

    Nie

  • Wejście HDMI

    1 (2.0)

  • USB

    2 (2.0)

  • RJ45 (przeznaczenie)

    Nie

  • Gniazdo CI

    1

  • Wejście HDMI (wer. HDMI)

    2 (2.0)

  • USB

    Nie

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    1

  • Gniazdo CI

    Nie

  • Wejście RF

    2

  • Wejście AV

    Nie

  • Component (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    Nie

  • Cyfrowe wyjście audio (optyczne)

    1

  • Wejście RGB (D-sub, 15-pinowe) — PC

    Nie

  • Wejście audio PC

    Nie

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9-stykowe / gniazdo telefoniczne)

    1 (D-Sub 9-stykowy)

  • Interfejs zegara (RJ12)

    1

  • RJ45 (przeznaczenie)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • Wyjście głośnika zewnętrznego (3,5 mm)

    2 (wyjście głośnika 1, 4 W (stereo, prawy: 2,0 W, lewy: 2,0 W, 8Ω) kontrola głośności 1)

  • Konfiguracja łącza TV (typu telefonicznego)

    Nie

  • Port MPI (RJ12)

    Nie

  • Tylko LG SVC (wejście telefoniczne)

    Nie

  • Interfejs głośnika poduszkowego (6-stykowe)

    Nie

  • EXT. Wejście IR

    Nie

  • Gniazdo rozszerzeń (60-stykowe)

    Nie

  • ECI (wejście RJ12)

    Nie

ITD.

  • Zgodność ze standardem VESA

    Tak
    300x300

  • Kensington Lock

    Tak

  • Credenza/otwór na śrubę bezpieczeństwa

    Nie

  • Płytka blokująca (do łatwej instalacji)

    Nie

MECHANICZNE

  • Masa bez podstawy

    24,1

  • Masa z podstawą

    Nie

  • Masa do transportu

    33,3

  • Rozmiar bez podstawy

    1451 x 840 x 64

  • Rozmiar z podstawą

    Nie

  • Rozmiar do transportu

    1600 x 1035 x 207

  • Szerokość ramki (lewa, prawa, góra, dół): Z ramką

    11.3/11.3/11.3/19.8

  • Szerokość ramki (lewa, prawa, góra, dół): Bez ramki

    5.0/5.0/5.0/16.6

ZASILANIE

  • Parametry zasilania (napięcie, Hz)

    100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Pobór mocy (maks.)

    179 W

  • Pobór mocy (typ.)

    160 W

  • Pobór mocy w czasie czuwania

    0,5 W

WYMAGANE CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB , CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Klasa ErP

    A+

  • Pobór mocy włączonego urządzenia

    118 W

  • Współczynnik luminancji (%)

    65%

  • Średnie roczne zużycie energii (kWh)

    164 kWh

  • SWAN

    Nie

AKCESORIA

  • Typ pilota

    S-Con / MMR (opcja)

  • Osłona przeciwkradzieżowa przystawki Chromecast

    Nie

  • Kabel zasilający

    Tak (1,55M, typ kąta)

  • Kabel do transferu danych

    Nie

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.