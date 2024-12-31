Ekran zewnętrzny FHD 1500 nitów z klasą ochrony IP

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wysoka widoczność
w jasnym
oświetleniu
Ekran 22XE1J o jasności 1500 nitów zapewnia doskonałą widoczność w jasnym oświetleniu. Ponadto wyświetlane na nim wyraźne informacje są widoczne nawet dla osób noszących okulary polaryzacyjne.