22XE1J-B

Ekran zewnętrzny FHD 1500 nitów z klasą ochrony IP

(0)
Widok z przodu z obrazem wypełniającym

Uniwersalny ekran zewnętrzny odpowiedni dla Twojej firmy

Na ekranie 22XE1J zainstalowanym w górnej części smarownicy są wyświetlone reklamy opon. Kobieta wchodząca do kawiarni patrzy na reklamę na ekranie 22XE1J zamontowanym na ścianie budynku.

* Wszystkie grafiki na tej stronie mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Ekran 22XE1J zamontowany na ścianie przy wejściu do budynku oraz drugi ekran 22XE1J stojący poniżej i służący do celów rezerwacji. Kobieta w okularach przeciwsłonecznych korzysta z ekranu 22XE1J z nakładką dotykową w celu dokonania rezerwacji. Ekran pozostaje widoczny nawet w bezpośrednim świetle słonecznym.

Wysoka widoczność
w jasnym
oświetleniu

Ekran 22XE1J o jasności 1500 nitów zapewnia doskonałą widoczność w jasnym oświetleniu. Ponadto wyświetlane na nim wyraźne informacje są widoczne nawet dla osób noszących okulary polaryzacyjne.

Po lewej stronie widać zamontowany na ścianie ekran 22XE1J ukazujący swój rozmiar 21,5&quot;. Po prawej znajdują się różne typy ekranu: Typ wiszący, typ kioskowy i typ do instalacji samodzielnej.

Uniwersalny ekran o
przekątnej 21,5
cala

Mały i lekki ekran o przekątnej 21,5 cala może być wykorzystywany w różnych przestrzeniach. Mogą z niego korzystać na wiele różnych sposobów zarówno małe i średnie, jak i duże przedsiębiorstwa.

Ekran 22XE1J jest chroniony przed pyłem, bezpośrednim działaniem promieni słonecznych, deszczem i śniegiem.

Bezpieczeństwo w klasie IP56

Ekran odznacza się klasą ochrony IP56, która zapewnia mu niezawodność działania. Nie tylko jest wodoszczelny, ale dodatkowo odporny na działanie warunków pogodowych, takich jak nasłonecznienie, deszcz, śnieg, pył i wiatr, co stanowi ważną cechę urządzeń używanych na zewnątrz.

Ekran działa w przedziale temperatur -30–50℃.

Szeroki zakres temperatur pracy

Ekranu 22XE1J można używać w szerokim zakresie temperatur, co umożliwia jego instalację w różnych warunkach zewnętrznych.

Ekran 22XE1J ma powłokę konformalną, która uodparnia go na pył i słoną wilgoć.

Osłona

Specjalna powłoka konformalna wydłuża trwałość płyty głównej i płyty zasilania, chroniąc je przed pyłem, sproszkowanym żelazem, wilgocią itd.

* Powłoka konformalna: cienki film ochronny/membrana przepuszczalna, które filtrują parę wodną i zanieczyszczenia stałe

Ekran 22XE1J może automatycznie regulować swoją jasność w zależności od warunków otoczenia.

Inteligentna kontrola jasności

Jasność ekranu jest automatycznie regulowana w zależności od światła otoczenia. W słoneczny dzień ekran staje się jaśniejszy, aby był lepiej widoczny, gdy natomiast robi się ciemno, ekran ciemnieje, aby oszczędzać energię.

Wysoka wydajność i system webOS

Czterordzeniowy układ SoC może wykonywać kilka zadań naraz bez dodatkowego odtwarzacza multimedialnego. Ponadto platforma webOS 4.1 z intuicyjnym interfejsem użytkownika i łatwymi w obsłudze narzędziami dla programistów umożliwia wygodną pracę.

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

*System-on-Chip

Łatwa dystrybucja treści i
aktualizacja oprogramowania

Ekran 22XE1J ma wbudowany moduł Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth i Beacon, które ułatwiają bezprzewodowe przesyłanie treści i aktualizację oprogramowania układowego. Dzięki technologiom Beacon i BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kierownik sklepu może w czasie rzeczywistym wykonywać różne czynności promocyjne, np. dostarczać kupony promocyjne lub wyświetlać informacje dla gości.

Właściciel sklepu może w łatwy sposób przesyłać treść i aktualizować oprogramowanie układowe przez połączenie bezprzewodowe, np. Wi-Fi lub Bluetooth.

* Wydajność Wi-Fi może się różnić w zależności od routera i warunków.

Monitorowanie przez sieć
(Menedżer sterowania)

To działające w przeglądarce internetowej wygodne i łatwe w obsłudze narzędzie do monitorowania. Daje ono użytkownikowi pełen dostęp zarówno do bieżących, jak i starych danych z każdego miejsca za pomocą podłączonego do sieci telefonu komórkowego i komputera. Umożliwia użytkownikowi monitorowanie jednostki, regulowanie parametrów oraz zdalne sterowanie w czasie rzeczywistym.

Użytkownik może monitorować i kontrolować swoje ekrany przez ekran komórkowy lub laptop.

Promota – praktyczne narzędzie LG do zarządzania reklamami

Za pomocą aplikacji LG Promota*, którą można pobrać na urządzenie mobilne, bez trudu stworzysz własne materiały promocyjne. Stworzysz internetowy profil swojej firmy zawierający obrazy i tekst oraz przekażesz klientom różne informacje, np. na temat aktualnych wydarzeń, sezonowych zmian w menu, promocji itp. Dodatkowo możesz skorzystać z zalecanych i łatwych w użyciu branżowych szablonów.

Właściciel lokalu może tworzyć treść menu na tablicy menu za pomocą aplikacji mobilnej.

* Aplikację LG Promota można pobrać ze sklepu App Store i Google Play. (Niedostępna na terenie Europy/WNP)

Usługa LG ConnectedCare w czasie rzeczywistym

Dzięki opcjonalnej chmurowej usłudze LG ConnectedCare* serwisowanie staje się prostsze i szybsze. Umożliwia ona zdalną diagnostykę i sterowanie ekranem bezpośrednio u klienta oraz pozwala stabilnie działać jego firmie.

Pracownik LG zdalnie monitoruje ekran z serii 22XE1J zamontowany w innym miejscu, za pomocą narzędzia do monitorowania LG w chmurze.

* Dostępność usługi „LG ConnectedCare” różni się w zależności od regionu i należy ją wykupić osobno. Szczegółowe informacje można uzyskać u miejscowego przedstawiciela LG.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu (cale)

    21.5

  • Typ panelu

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Brzeg

  • Proporcje obrazu

    16:9

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz

  • Jasność

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamiczny wsp. kontrastu CR

    800,000:1

  • Gama kolorów

    NTSC 72%

  • Kąt widzenia (pion x poziom)

    178º x 178º

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    16,7 miliona kolorów

  • Czas reakcji

    25ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Żywotność

    70 000 godzin (typ.)

  • Czas pracy (godzin/dni)

    24/7

  • Pion / Poziom

    TAK / TAK

  • Przezroczystość

    ND

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    TAK

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście HDMI

    TAK (1 szt.)

  • Wejście HDMI (HDCP Wer.)

    2.2/1.4

  • Wejście DP

    NIE

  • Wejście DVI-D

    NIE

  • Wejście RGB

    NIE

  • Wejście Audio

    NIE

  • Wejście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wejście RJ45 (LAN)

    TAK (1 szt.)

  • Wejście IR

    NIE

  • Wejście USB

    USB2.0 typu A (1 szt.)

  • Wyjście HDMI

    NIE

  • Wyjście DP

    NIE

  • Wyjście Audio

    NIE

  • Touch USB

    NIE

  • Wyjście dla głośnika zewnętrznego

    TAK

  • Wyjście RS232C

    NIE

  • Wyjście RJ45 (LAN)

    NIE

  • Wyjście IR

    NIE

  • Daisy Chain

    NIE

SPECYFIKACJA MECHANICZNA

  • Kolor ramki

    Black

  • Szerokość ramki

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Waga (ekran)

    8.3Kg

  • Waga (ekran + podstawa)

    ND

  • Waga z opakowaniem

    10Kg

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Wymiary monitora z podstawą (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    ND

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Uchwyt

    NIE

  • Standard mocowania VESA

    Wymiary: 100 x 100 mm

SZKŁO OCHRONNE

  • Grubość

    3mm

  • Stopień ochrony

    ND

  • Hartowane / Wzmocnienie chemiczne

    Wzmocnienie hartowaniem

  • Antyrefleksyjność

    TAK

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    TAK

  • Shatter-Proof

    TAK

FUNKCJE - SPRZĘT

  • Pamięć wewnętrzna (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (wbudowany)

    TAK

  • Czujnik temperatury

    TAK

  • Automatyczny czujnik jasności

    TAK

  • Czujnik pikseli

    NIE

  • Czujnik zbliżeniowy

    NIE

  • Czujnik prądu

    NIE

  • Czujnik BLU

    NIE

  • Czujnik wilgotności

    TAK

  • Czujnik przyspieszenia (żyroskop)

    TAK

  • Wskaźnik zasilania

    TAK

  • Klawiatura lokalna

    NIE

  • WENTYLATOR (wbudowany)

    TAK

FUNKCJE - OPROGRAMOWANIE

  • Wersja systemu operacyjnego (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Planowanie zawartości lokalnej

    TAK

  • Group Manager

    TAK

  • USB Plug & Play

    TAK

  • Fail over

    TAK

  • Logo przy uruchamianiu

    TAK

  • Obraz przy braku sygnału

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja RS232C

    NIE

  • Synchronizacja sieci lokalnej

    TAK

  • Backlight Sync

    NIE

  • PIP

    NIE

  • PBP

    NIE

  • Udostępnianie ekranu

    NIE

  • Znacznik wideo

    TAK (4 tagi wideo)

  • Odtwarzaj za pomocą adresu URL

    TAK

  • Obrót ekranu

    TAK

  • Obrót zewnętrznego wejścia

    TAK

  • Odtwarzanie bez przerw

    TAK

  • Ustawienie trybu kafelków

    NIE

  • Ustawianie klonowania danych

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • ISM Method

    TAK

  • Auto Set ID

    NIE

  • Status Mailing

    TAK

  • Control Manager

    TAK

  • Certyfikacja Cisco

    NIE

  • Crestron Connected

    NIE

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Tryb PM

    TAK

  • Wake on LAN

    TAK

  • Network Ready

    TAK

  • Beacon

    NIE

  • HDMI-CEC

    TAK

  • Ustawienia serwera SI

    TAK

  • webRTC

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom

    TAK

  • Kompensacja jasności

    NIE

  • Ustawienie W/B według skali szarości

    NIE

  • Odwrócenie skanowania

    NIE

WARUNKI ŚRODOWISKOWE

  • Temperatura pracy

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Wilgotność pracy

    5 % to 100 %

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilacz

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Rodzaj zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • typ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • maks.

    115W

  • BTU (brytyjska jednostka termiczna)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Wyłączanie zasilania

    0.5W

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik (wbudowany)

    NIE

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    TAK / NIE

  • ePEAT (tylko Stany Zjednoczone)

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPS

  • Kompatybilny z typem OPS

    NIE

  • Wbudowany zasilacz OPS

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPROGRAMOWANIA

  • SuperSign CMS

    TAK

  • SuperSign Control+

    TAK

  • SuperSign WB

    NIE

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NIE

  • Promota

    TAK

  • Mobile CMS

    NIE

  • Connected Care

    TAK

JĘZYK

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowy

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Opcjonalny

    NIE

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE

  • Kompatybilność z nakładką dotykową

    ND

  • Inteligentna kalibracja

    ND

  • Pochylenie (przodem do góry)

    ND

  • Przechylenie (przodem do dołu)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Stopień ochrony IP

    IP56

  • Powłoka ochronna (płyta zasilająca)

    TAK

  • Ochrona zasilania

    ND

  • Bezpośrednie światło słoneczne

    TAK

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE - TOUCH

  • Dostępny rozmiar obiektu dla dotyku

    ND

  • Czas odpowiedzi (aplikacja "Paint" na komputerze z systemem Windows 10)

    ND

  • Dokładność (typ.)

    ND

  • Interfejs

    ND

  • Grubość szkła ochronnego

    ND

  • Przezierność szkła ochronnego

    ND

  • Wsparcie dla systemu operacyjnego

    ND

  • Wielodotykowy

    ND

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.