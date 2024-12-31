About Cookies on This Site

Ściana wideo o wysokiej jasności

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

Ściana wideo o wysokiej jasności

55VX1D-B

Ściana wideo o wysokiej jasności

(1)

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Najwyższa jakość obrazu,

Wyraźny i żywy obraz

Inne ściany wideo nie pokazują wystarczająco skutecznie treści w dużym oświetleniu z powodu zbyt małej jasności ekranu.
Nowa ściana wideo LG wyróżnia się na tym tle, ponieważ ma luminancję 1500 cd/㎡. Wyraźnie prezentuje reklamy nawet w najbardziej słoneczny dzień.

*Jeśli ściana wideo ma znajdować się naprzeciw okna, należy zawczasu sprawdzić warunki montażu.

Najwyższa jakość obrazu

Niezwykle wąska ramka

Bardzo wąska ramka o grubości 3,5mm pozwala na osiągnięcie niezwykle realistycznych wrażeń wizualnych.
Najwyższa jakość obrazu

Szeroki kąt widzenia

W ścianach wideo bardzo ważne jest stabilne odtwarzanie obrazu, ponieważ ekrany takie zazwyczaj montuje się powyżej poziomu oczu, przez co są oglądane pod kątem. Dzięki matrycy IPS i wysokiemu kątowi połówkowemu luminancji, urządzenie VX1D zapewnia najlepszą jakość obrazu pod każdym kątem.

*Kąt od środka ekranu do miejsca o 50 początkowej luminancji.

Najwyższa jakość obrazu

Jednolita jasność

Technologia podświetlenia LG LED zapewnia jednolitą jasność i wyraźny obraz. Na innych ekranach mogą pojawiać się ciemniejsze plamy, ale nowy VX1D zapewnia jednakową jasność na całej powierzchni ekranu.
Najwyższa jakość obrazu

Spójny balans bieli

Dzięki technologi VIC (Through Video Wall Image Creation) różnice kolorów i jasności są kompensowane w obwodzie za pomocą algorytmu, który wyrównuje parametry każdego z paneli, zapewniając spójny balans bieli każdej ścianie wideo.
Ciche działanie

Brak wentylatora redukuje poziom szumów

55VX1D to idealny wybór do wnętrz, ponieważ jest pozbawiony wentylatora chłodzącego. Poziom emisji hałasu wynosi poniżej 25 dB, czyli jest niższy niż w studio nagrań (30 dB).

Inteligentna platforma

Wbudowany układ SoC i synchronizacja odtwarzania

Wbudowany, czterordzeniowy układ SoC* w modelu 55VX1D może odtwarzać różne formaty treści i eliminuje potrzebę użycia zewnętrznego odtwarzacza multimedialnego. Wykorzystując swój wbudowany układ SoC, każdy ekran odtwarza swój fragment wideo bez opóźnień, co zapewnia zsynchronizowane wyświetlanie treści.
Zwiększona praktyczność

Wygodna obsługa ściany wideo

W zależności od treści użytkownik może regulować temperaturę kolorów ekranu za pomocą pilota. Także ustawienia dotyczące trybu łączenia ekranów i odtwarzania treści łatwiej się definiuje dzięki specjalnemu menu w formie wizualnej.
Zwiększona praktyczność

Połączenie szeregowe przez LAN

Połączenie szeregowe przez LAN umożliwia sterowanie urządzeniami i ich monitorowanie, dystrybucję treści, a nawet aktualizację oprogramowania układowego.
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu

    55"

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Jasność (moduł, typ., cd/m²)

    1500

  • Orientacja

    Pozioma i pionowa

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, wejście audio, USB 3.0

  • Wyjście

    DP, wyjście audio

  • Sterowanie z zewnątrz

    Wejście/wyjście RS232C, wejście/wyjście RJ45, wejście odbiornika IR

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Szerokość oprawy

    2,25 mm (l/g) / 1,25 mm (p/d)

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1 213,4 x 684,2 x 92,8 mm

  • Waga (góra)

    23,5 kg

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Waga opakowania

    36,6 kg

  • Standardowy uchwyt VESA™

    600 x 400 mm

WARUNKI OTOCZENIA

  • Temperatura robocza

    Od 0°C do 40°C

  • Wilgotność podczas działania

    Od 10% do 80%

POBÓR MOCY

  • Typ. / maks.

    250 W / 280 W

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    213 W

STANDARD(CERTYFIKAT)

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    Klasa FCC A / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    tak / tak (Energy Star 7.0)

ZGODNOŚĆ Z ODTWARZACZEM MULTIMEDIALNYM

  • Dołączany zewnętrzny odtwarzacz multimedialny

    Tak (MP500/MP700)

ZGODNOŚĆ Z OPROGRAMOWANIEM

  • Oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią

    SuperSign Premium

  • Oprogramowanie do sterowania i monitorowania

    SuperSign Link

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowe

    Pilot, kabel zasilający, kabel DP, Instrukcja obsługi, odbiornik IR, kabel RS-232C, kabel LAN, wspornik prowadnicy, śruby

  • Opcjonalne

    Uchwyt ścienny (poziomo: WM-L640V, pionowo: WM-P640V)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.