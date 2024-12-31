About Cookies on This Site

webOS UHD Signage

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

webOS UHD Signage

86UL3J-N

webOS UHD Signage

(0)

LG webOS UHD Signage

W pomieszczeniu odbywa się spotkanie pięciu osób. Na ścianie wisi ekran z serii UL3J. Po drugiej stronie sali, na ścianie po lewej stronie za oknem znajduje się jeszcze jeden ekran UL3J.

* Wszystkie grafiki na tej stronie mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Prezentacja doskonałej jakości żywego obrazu przez powiększenie wyświetlanej treści.

Doskonała jakość obrazu w rozdzielczości Ultra HD

Ekran o rozdzielczości UHD zapewnia niezwykle żywe i realistyczne kolory oraz pozwala dostrzec każdy szczegół. Ponadto matryca IPS charakteryzuje się szerokim kątem widzenia oraz zapewnia wyraźny obraz.

Grubość ramki wynosi 6,9 mm na 18,4 mm, a głębokość to 57,5 mm.

Wyrafinowany smukły wygląd

Urządzenia z tej serii mają cienką ramkę*, dzięki czemu wymagają mniej miejsca na instalację. Ponadto zapewnia to lepsze wrażenia wizualne oraz nadaje wyrafinowany styl, który podnosi atrakcyjność wnętrza, w którym zainstalowano urządzenie.

* W porównaniu do ekranów z serii LG UL3G

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Wysoka wydajność i system webOS 6.0

Ekrany z serii UL3J działają pod kontrolą systemu LG webOS 6.0, ulepszonego w SoC* i module internetowym, który umożliwia płynne wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie. Inteligentna platforma signage LG webOS z intuicyjnym GUI** umożliwia wygodną pracę.

'* SoC: System On Chip
** GUI: graficzny interfejs użytkownika

Różne czujniki zewnętrzne i ekran można połączyć przez złącze USB, co daje możliwość łatwej rozbudowy funkcjonalności.

Różne czujniki

Inteligentna platforma LG webOS umożliwia rozbudowę funkcjonalności przez podłączenie dodatkowych czujników zewnętrznych**, takich jak GPIO, NFC/RFID, czujniki temperatury itp. przez interfejs USB.

* Np. pokazywanie klientom sklepu różnych materiałów promocyjnych w zależności od pogody
** Zewnętrzne czujniki należy kupić osobno i przetestować pod kątem zgodności z platformą webOS.

Promota – praktyczne narzędzie LG do zarządzania reklamami

Za pomocą aplikacji LG Promota*, którą można pobrać na urządzenie mobilne, bez trudu stworzysz własne materiały promocyjne. Stworzysz internetowy profil swojej firmy zawierający obrazy i tekst oraz przekażesz klientom różne informacje, np. na temat aktualnych wydarzeń, sezonowych zmian w menu, promocji itp. Dodatkowo możesz skorzystać z zalecanych i łatwych w użyciu branżowych szablonów.

Właściciel lokalu może tworzyć menu na tablicy za pomocą swojego telefonu komórkowego.

* Aplikację LG Promota można pobrać ze sklepu App Store i Google Play. (Niedostępna na terenie Europy/WNP)

LG One:Quick Share – bezprzewodowa technologia udostępniania ekranu

LG One:Quick Share to bezprzewodowe rozwiązanie udostępniania ekranu dostępne w ekranach z serii UL3J, przez moduł USB oraz aplikację. Obraz z komputera można przesłać na ekran za pomocą przycisku na dongle'u USB i wbudowanego modułu Wi-Fi*. Dodatkowo istnieje możliwość zmiany podstawowych ustawień (głośności, trybu obrazu, automatycznej regulacji jasności itd.) połączonego ekranu bez użycia pilota. Natomiast tryb spotkania biurowego (Office Meeting Mode**) umożliwia wyświetlenie porządku dziennego przed rozpoczęciem zebrania.

Składa się z trzech obrazów przedstawiających trzyetapową instrukcję instalacji dongle'a USB LG One:Quick Share i udostępniania ekranu. Na pierwszej ilustracji pokazano dongle'a USB i ekran LG signage. Na drugiej widać osobę trzymającą dongle'a USB i próbującą go podłączyć do komputera. Na ostatnim obrazie widać odbywające się zebranie. Do laptopa podłączono dongle'a USB, za pomocą której udostępniono obraz na ekranie UL3J wiszącym na ścianie.

* Należy skonfigurować programowy punkt dostępowy w menu Sieć urządzenia.
** Tryb spotkania biurowego można włączyć w menu EZ Setting ekranu Signage.
*** Dongle'a LG One:Quick Share należy kupić osobno.

Ekran z serii UL3J można zdalnie obsługiwać i monitorować za pomocą aplikacji Control Manager na urządzeniu mobilnym lub laptopie.

Zdalny monitoring i kontrola

To sieciowe rozwiązanie do monitorowania jest praktyczne i łatwe w obsłudze. Daje ono użytkownikowi pełen dostęp zarówno do bieżących, jak i starych danych z każdego miejsca za pomocą telefonu i komputera podłączonych do sieci. Umożliwia użytkownikowi monitorowanie jednostki, regulowanie parametrów oraz zdalne sterowanie w czasie rzeczywistym.

Jest jeden w salach zebrań z ekranem signage i jeden od systemu sterowania AV, który umożliwia sterowanie ekranem UL3J.

Zgodność z systemem sterowania AV

Urządzenia z serii UL3J obsługują technologię Crestron ConnectedⓇ*, dzięki czemu odznaczają się wysokim stopniem zgodności z profesjonalnymi urządzeniami audio-wideo, co pozwala na doskonałą integrację i automatyzację sterowania** oraz usprawnia zarządzanie.

* Aby uzyskać zgodność z technologią Crestron Connected®, należy dokonać wstępnej konfiguracji ekranu.
** Sterowanie przez sieć

Łatwa konfiguracja menu
do potrzeb różnych branży

Ekrany z serii UL3J dla wygody użytkownika grupują często używane menu* wg branży.

Najczęściej używane menu są podzielone na kategorie. Po lewej stronie znajdują się sektory: korporacyjny, rządowy i handlowy, a po prawej – sala zebrań.

* Gotowe ustawienia dla sektorów: korporacyjny, rządowy, handlowy, sala zebrań

Wygodna dystrybucja treści przez Wi-Fi.

Łatwa dystrybucja treścii aktualizacja oprogramowania

Ekrany z serii UL3J posiadają moduł Wi-Fi, który ułatwia bezprzewodowe przesyłanie treści i aktualizację oprogramowania układowego w obrębie sieci.

Na ścianie wisi ekran UR3J. Kobieta korzysta z komputera i telefonu komórkowego. Ten obraz pokazuje, że ekran można podłączyć bezprzewodowo do komputera i telefonu komórkowego, który kobieta trzyma w ręku.

Bezprzewodowy punkt dostępu

Urządzenia z serii UL3J działają jak wirtualny router, który może być bezprzewodowym punktem dostępu dla urządzeń mobilnych.

Jeden ekran signage na ścianie ma wbudowany głośnik generujący bogaty dźwięk.

Wbudowany głośnik

Treść jest wzbogacana o dźwięk z wbudowanych głośników, dzięki czemu nie ma potrzeby dokupywania ani instalowania głośników zewnętrznych.

Pracownik firmy LG zdalnie monitoruje ekran z serii UL3J zainstalowany gdzieś indziej.

Usługa LG ConnectedCare w czasie rzeczywistym

Dzięki opcjonalnej chmurowej usłudze LG ConnectedCare* serwisowanie staje się prostsze i szybsze. Umożliwia ona zdalną diagnostykę i sterowanie ekranem bezpośrednio u klienta oraz pozwala stabilnie działać jego firmie.

* Dostępność usługi „LG ConnectedCare” różni się w zależności od regionu i należy ją wykupić oddzielnie.
Dlatego szczegółowych informacji należy zasięgnąć u miejscowego przedstawiciela LG.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu

    86”

  • Rodzaj matrycy

    IPS

  • Rodzaj podświetlenia

    Bezpośrednie

  • Proporcje obrazu

    16 : 9

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    120 Hz

  • Jasność

    330 nitów (typ.)

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1 000 000:1

  • Paleta kolorów

    DCI 80%

  • Kąt widzenia (poziom x pion)

    178 x 178

  • Głębia koloru

    Zaawansowany 8 bitów, 1,07 mld kolorów

  • Czas reakcji

    5 ms (szary do szarego)

  • Obróbka powierzchni (mgiełka)

    3%

  • Czas życia

    30 000 godzin (min.)

  • Godziny pracy (godziny dziennie)

    16/7

  • Pionowy

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście

    HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RS232C IN (1, 4-stykowe gniazdo telefoniczne), RJ45 (LAN), USB2.0 typu A (2)

  • Wyjście

    Wyjście Audio, Wyjście RS232C (1, 4-stykowe gniazdo telefoniczne)

SPECYFIKACJA MECHANICZNA

  • Kolor ramki

    Jasnoniebieski

  • Szerokość Ramki

    Wył. 6,9/6,9/6,9/18,4
    Wł. 15,9/15,9/15,9/19,9

  • Masa (głowica)

    45.2

  • Waga opakowania

    57.7

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.) (rozmiar zewnętrzny opakowania)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Standardowy stelaż VESA™

    600 x 400

GŁÓWNE CECHY

  • HW

    Pamięć wewnętrzna (8GB), Wbudowany, Czujnik temperatury, Automatyczny czujnik jasności, Klucz lokalny (tylko wł./wył.)

  • SW

    Wersja systemu webOS (webOS6.0), Lokalny harmonogram treści, Menedżer grup, USB Plug and Play, Rozwiązanie awaryjne, Logo podczas uruchamiania, Obraz braku sygnału, Synchronizacja przez RS-232C, Synchronizacja przez sieć lokalną, Współdzielenie ekranu, Tagi wideo (4, maks. jedno wejście HDMI), Odtwarzanie przez URL, Obrót ekranu, Obrót wejścia zewnętrznego, Odtwarzanie bez przerw, Ustawienia klonowania danych, SNMP, Metoda ISM, Auto Set ID, Wysyłanie informacji o stanie, Menedżer sterowania, Certyfikaty Cisco (Do ustalenia (cze~)), Crestron Connected, Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii, Tryb PM, Wake on LAN, Obsługa sieci, Beacon, HDMI-CEC, Ustawienia serwera SI, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

WARUNKI OTOCZENIA

  • Temperatura robocza

    Od 0°C do 40°C

  • Wilgotność podczas działania

    Od 10% do 80%

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilanie

    AC 100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Typ zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • Typ.

    220 W

  • Maks.

    300 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    751 BTU/godz. (typ.), 1024 BTU/godz. (maks.)

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii (70%)

    154 W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Wyłączony

    0.5W

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik

    Tak

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    Klasa FCC A / CE

  • ErP

    TBD

ZGODNOŚĆ Z OPROGRAMOWANIEM

  • System CMS SuperSign

    Tak

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Tak / tak

  • SuperSign WB

    Tak

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Tak

  • Promota

    Tak (Niedostępne w UE/WNP)

  • Usługa Signage 365 Care

    Tak

JĘZYK

  • OSD

    Angielski, francuski, niemiecki, hiszpański, włoski, koreański, chiński (uproszczony), chiński (oryginalny), portugalski (Brazylia), szwedzki, fiński, norweski, duński, rosyjski, japoński, portugalski (Europa), holenderski, czeski, grecki, turecki, arabski, polski

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowe

    Pilot (dołączone 2 baterie), przewód zasilający, Książka przepisów, złącze telefoniczne do D-Sub9, uchwyt na kable

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

